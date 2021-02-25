Imaging Endpoints Continues Global Expansion

IE works with imaging sites globally in clinical trials; is expanding to facilitate relationships with European clients. Tweet this

The Company works with nearly all imaging sites globally that participate in clinical trials and is expanding its workforce in Europe to facilitate closer relationships with its European clients, as well as closer management of European imaging sites. IE's new office in Leiden will enable project managers, radiology technologists and other key project team members to work real-time with their European counterparts.

"We are excited to be opening our new office in Leiden, Netherlands, and to be working even more closely with our European clients and the hundreds of European sites that we already serve," said Doug Burkett, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President. "This expansion is part of our larger strategy and is designed to further enhance our services for real-time image QC and query management, as well as turnaround times for real-time reads. We are thankful to our dedicated and expert global team, and the amazing success they are achieving as we work toward our mission to Connect Imaging to the CureTM."

About Imaging Endpoints:

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is an imaging research and core laboratory that provides comprehensive imaging CRO (iCRO) services and technology solutions throughout the clinical trial process. IE is one of the largest iCROs globally and is widely recognized for conducting the industry's most complex imaging trials.

IE's experience spans hundreds of successful trials across all phases of development, including many of the most high-profile, global registration trials in the industry. IE also accelerates product development by integrating new, more powerful technologies into clinical trials such as radiomics and artificial intelligence, where peer-reviewed publications have established the company as the industry leader.

Imaging Endpoints is based in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Waltham, MA; Hyderabad, India and Leiden, Netherlands, as well as new offices opening soon in Basel, Switzerland and Shanghai, China. IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPharm), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

