iMarriages to No Longer Service Pakistan in Response to Terror Attacks

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iMarriages views itself as an organization that serves the community for the greater good. It is involved in several charity projects and provides a matrimony service that allows messaging between members at no cost. It offers free services globally because it believes in peace and uniting humanity. Unfortunately, peace and humanity have been shattered.

On 14 February 2019, at least 40 Indians were murdered in a cowardly attack orchestrated by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group. It has long been suspected by security analysts both in India and The West that Jaish-e-Mohammed receives support from the Pakistan military and its intelligence services.

As an Indian organisation, it would be inappropriate for iMarriages to continue providing free services in Pakistan whilst that country is complicit in the murder of Indians on Indian soil. In response to these attacks and effective immediately, Pakistan-based users are banned from the iMarriages matrimony platform and the thousands of existing profiles will be deleted. This ban will remain in place until Masood Azhar and other Jaish-e-Mohammed leaders are bought to justice.

iMarriages also calls on its counterparts at Shaadi, Jeevansathi and Bharat Matrimony to put country before profits and follow suit.

SOURCE iMarriages