IMAX CORPORATION REPORTS Q4 AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS

- Strongest Quarterly Revenue, Operating Income, and Earnings Per Share since 2019 Underscore Company's Position as a Premier Global Technology Platform for Entertainment and Events

- Full-Year 2021 Results Demonstrate Strong Momentum, with 146% Growth in Global Box Office, as IMAX Captures its Highest Share Ever of Yearly Global Box Office

- IMAX Continues to Evolve Core Business and Expand Ability to 'Eventize' Content with Live and Interactive Events, Highlighted by Partnerships with Amazon Music, Apple, Disney, and Warner Bros. and the Company's First-Ever Live Concert featuring Kanye West and Drake

- Landmark IMAX Enhanced™ on Disney+ Agreement Dramatically Expands Company's In-Home Entertainment Footprint to more than 80 Million subscribers

- Growth in IMAX DNA, Local Language, and Blockbusters Drive IMAX Global Market Share to Record 3.0% in 2021 -- Up from 2.6% in 2019 -- Peaking at 3.5% Globally and 5.6% Domestically in Q4

News provided by

IMAX Corporation

Feb 23, 2022, 16:19 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 demonstrating its superiority at the global box office and the increasing diversification of its business — across platforms and around the world.

For the full-year 2021, IMAX drove solid improvement in results over the prior year, with net loss attributable to common shareholders improving from ($143.8) million to ($22.3) million and Adjusted EBITDA(1)increasing to $68.6 million from ($13.1) million in the prior year.

An infographic highlighting IMAX's recent quarter.
An infographic highlighting IMAX's recent quarter.

The Company's fourth quarter was highlighted by its strongest quarterly results since 2019 across key financial metrics, including: revenue growth of 94% to $108.6 million; improvement in net income attributable to common shareholders to $10.1 million, or $0.17 per share, versus a loss of ($21.2) million, or ($0.36) per share, in the prior-year period; improvement in adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders(1) to $18.4 million, or $0.31 per share, versus an adjusted loss(1) of ($12.7) million, or ($0.21) per share, in the prior-year period; improvement in Adjusted EBITDA(1) to $44.0 million versus $10.0 million in the prior-year period.

Notably, the Company's quarterly results met or exceeded pre-pandemic levels across key metrics. IMAX delivered Operating Income, Global Box Office, and Gross Margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 that exceeded the fourth quarter of 2019; as well as quarterly Adjusted EPS(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) substantially in-line with the fourth quarter of 2019.

(1)    Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

"In the fourth quarter alone, IMAX turned in a dominating performance at the global box office, launched a major streaming partnership with Disney+, and created a series of exclusive events connecting theatrical and streaming in a way that few brands can," said Richard L. Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation. "World-class creators of all types are choosing our technology and platform to connect with fans around the globe — opening a world of opportunity to reimagine and grow The IMAX Experience®."

"Our results for the fourth quarter underscore that IMAX is a premier, global technology platform for entertainment and events. The fact that IMAX is driving results at or above what we achieved in 2019 — which was by many measures, our best year ever — reaffirms that we are not an exhibitor and have moved beyond recovery mode. With strong a balance sheet that affords us security and capital allocation flexibility, we are well-positioned to capitalize on our momentum and continue to evolve and grow our business."

"Our full-year results are highlighted by a dramatic, positive swing in profitability of more than $80 million in Adjusted EBITDA(1). Furthermore, IMAX captured a greater share of the global box office than ever in 2021.

These achievements demonstrate our ability to quickly capitalize on improving market trends, and underscore how well-positioned IMAX remains for the highly- anticipated 2022 film slate, which boasts more expected IMAX DNA than ever."

"Global audiences are choosing IMAX, and we're meeting that demand with our most dynamic, diverse content portfolio ever. We're delivering more 'IMAX DNA' in the biggest Hollywood blockbusters; a rapidly expanding slate of local language films from studios and filmmakers across China, Japan, India, Russia, and France; exclusive events and experiences with creators and artists ranging from Kanye West to The Beatles; and a growing library of IMAX Enhanced™ content to streaming platforms and consumer devices."

Fourth Quarter and December Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,

In thousands except per share data

2021

2020

YoY %

Change

2021

2020

YoY %

Change

Total Revenue

$

108.6

$

56.0


94

%

$

254.9

$

137.0


86

%

























Gross Margin

$

64.0

$

20.3


215

%

$

134.4

$

21.5


524

%

Gross Margin (%)

59

%

36

%





53

%

16

%




























Net Income (Loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

10.1

$

(21.2)

N/A

$

(22.3)

$

(143.8)

N/A

Diluted Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to common shareholders

$

0.17

$

(0.36)

N/A

$

(0.38)

$

(2.43)

N/A

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to common shareholders(1)

$

18.4

$

(12.7)

N/A

$

(8.4)

$

(112.1)

N/A

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to common shareholders(1)

$

0.31

$

(0.21)

N/A

$

(0.14)

$

(1.89)

N/A

























Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common shareholders(1)

$

44.0

$

10.0


340

%

$

68.6

$

(13.1)

N/A

Adjusted EBITDA Margin attributable to common shareholders (%) (1)

45.0

%

20.8

%

116

%

31.0

%

(10.8)

%

N/A

_______________

(1)    Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

Fourth Quarter and December Year-to-Date Segment Results(1)

IMAX Technology Network

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance




























Revenue

Gross Margin

Gross Margin %

Revenue

Gross Margin

Gross Margin %

4Q21

$

51.3

$

36.8


72

%

$

53.4


$

26.2


49

%

4Q20

17.7


7.3


41

%

36.4



13.6


37

%

% change

190

%

404

%





47

%


93

%





























YTD 4Q21

$

116.8

$

66.5


57

%

$

126.8


$

64.3


51

%

YTD 4Q20

46.1


4.2


9

%

79.8



28.0


35

%

% change

153

%

1,483

%





59

%


130

%



_______________

(1)    Please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 for additional segment information.

IMAX Technology Network

  • IMAX Technology Network revenues increased to $51.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $17.7 million in the prior-year period. The strong performance of Hollywood releases drove the increase in gross box office and revenue.
  • Gross margin for the IMAX Technology Network of $36.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.3 million in the prior-year period as improved box office performance drove higher revenue and margin expansion.

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance

  • IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance revenues increased to $53.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $36.4 million in the prior year period due to the continued global reopening of the IMAX® theater network and the resumption of normal operations, which led to a higher level of IMAX Theater System installations. Also, due to the recovery of the theatrical exhibition industry and the strength of the fourth quarter IMAX Network GBO, which exceeded pre-COVID fourth quarter of 2019 levels, the Company ended the temporary relief program for its exhibitor customers and, as a result, recognized maintenance revenue of $6.3 million that had been deferred due to uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic, including $2.5 million that had been deferred from 2020 with the remainder from the first nine months of 2021.
  • Gross margin for IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance increased to $26.2 million compared to $13.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase in gross margin was the result of higher maintenance and IMAX System installation revenue.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt

Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 were $189.7 million. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs was $233.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Share Count and Capital Return

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2021 were 58.9 million and 59.8 million, respectively, compared to 58.9 million of basic and diluted shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 524,519 of its shares at an average price of $17.70 for a total of $9.3 million. IMAX China repurchased 3.1 million shares at an average price of $1.61 per share for a total of $5.0 million. A total of $75.5 million remains available under the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization, which was extended an additional year through to June 2022.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Investor Relations Website and Social Media

On a weekly basis, the Company posts quarter-to-date box office results on the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com. The Company expects to provide such updates on Friday of each week, although the Company may change this timing without notice. Results will be displayed with a one-week lag.

The Company may post additional information on the Company's corporate and Investor Relations website which may be material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for additional information about the Company

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. This call is being webcast by PGI and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. To access the call via telephone, interested parties in the US and Canada should dial (800) 220-8474 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. Other international callers should dial (647) 484-0475. The conference ID for the call is 6273867. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com or via telephone by dialing (888) 203-1112 (US and Canada), or (647) 436-0148 (international). The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 6273867.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX is a premier global technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, theater architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers a unique end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX® brand is globally renown. Top filmmakers, movie studios, artists, and creators utilize the cutting-edge visual and sound technology of IMAX to connect with audiences in innovative ways. As a result, IMAX is among the most important and successful global distribution platforms for domestic and international tentpole films and, increasingly, exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2021, there were 1,683 IMAX theater systems (1,599 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
IMAX Corporation, New York
Brett Harriss
212-821-0187
[email protected]

Media:
IMAX Corporation, New York
Mark Jafar
212-821-0102
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), industry prospects and consumer behavior,  plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and expectations regarding the Company's future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada; risks related to the Company's growth and operations in China; the performance of IMAX DMR® films; the signing of IMAX Theater System agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates, including competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in digital technology; risks relating to consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to brand extensions and new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company's inability to protect the Company's intellectual property; risks related to climate change; risks related to weather conditions and natural disasters that may disrupt or harm the Company's business; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and compliance with its debt agreements; general economic, market or business conditions; the failure to convert IMAX Theater System backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; other factors and risks outlined in our periodic filings with the SEC; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or anticipated developments by the Company may not be realized, and even if substantially realized, may not have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company has the following reportable segments: (i) IMAX DMR; (ii) Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements; (iii) IMAX Systems, (iv) IMAX Maintenance; (v) Other Theater Business; (vi) Film Distribution; and (vii) Film Post-Production; and (viii) New Business Initiatives. The Company organizes its reportable segments into the following four categories, identified by the nature of the product sold or service provided:

(i)      IMAX Technology Network, which earns revenue based on contingent box office receipts and includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements ("JRSA") segment;

(ii)    IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, which includes results from the IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance and Other Theater Business segments, as well as fixed revenues from the JRSA segment;

(iii)  Film Distribution and Post-Production, which includes activities related to the distribution of large-format documentary films, primarily to institutional theaters, and the distribution of exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators (through the Film Distribution segment) and the provision of film post-production and quality control services (through the Film Post-Production segment); and

(iv)   New Business Initiatives, which is a segment that includes activities related to the expansion of the IMAX brand across new lines of business and new initiatives.

IMAX Network and Backlog

Year

Ended December 31,

Theater System Signings:

2021


2020

New IMAX Theater Systems









Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

20



28

Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements





18

Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements

9



2

         Total new IMAX Theater Systems

29



48

Upgrades of IMAX Theater Systems

7



17

   Total IMAX Theater System signings

36



65














Year

Ended December 31,

Theater System Installations:

2021


2020

New IMAX Theater Systems(1)









Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

35



27

Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

9



5

Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements

18



23

         Total new IMAX Theater Systems

62



55

Upgrades of IMAX Theater Systems

13



16

   Total IMAX Theater System installations

75



71














Year

Ended December 31,

Theater Sales Backlog:

2021


2020

Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

173



185

Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

132



147

Traditional joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

184

(2)

195

(2)

Total Theater backlog

489

(3)

527

(4)













Year

Ended December 31,

Theater Network:

2021


2020

Commercial Multiplex Theaters









Sales and sales-type lease arrangements

690



672

Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

146



140

Traditional joint revenue sharing lease arrangements

763



750

Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters

1,599



1,562

Commercial Destination Theaters

12



12

Institutional Theaters

72



76

Total Theater network(5)

1,683



1,650

_______________

(1)    Includes nine IMAX Xenon Theater Systems that were relocated from their original location (2020 ― three). When a theater system under a sales or sales-type lease arrangement is relocated, the amount of revenue earned by the Company may vary from transaction-to-transaction and is usually less than the amount earned for a new sale. In certain situations when a theater system is relocated, the original location is upgraded to an IMAX Laser Theater System.

(2)    Includes 44 IMAX Theater Systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement (2020 — 46).

(3)    Includes 158 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 92 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX Laser Theater Systems configurations.

(4)    Includes 157 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 97 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX Laser Theater Systems configurations.

(5)    Period-to-period changes are reported net of the effect of permanently closed theaters.

IMAX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended











December 31,

Year Ended



(Unaudited)

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues















Technology sales

$

31,645

$

25,626

$

66,153

$

49,728

Image enhancement and maintenance services

54,234


20,209


131,148


59,318

Technology rentals

20,082


7,534


46,790


17,841

Finance income

2,611


2,621


10,792


10,116




108,572


55,990


254,883


137,003

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues















Technology sales

19,260


17,533


37,039


33,170

Image enhancement and maintenance services

19,480


11,549


58,062


53,598

Technology rentals

5,797


6,595


25,376


28,695




44,537


35,677


120,477


115,463

Gross margin

64,035


20,313


134,406


21,540

Selling, general and administrative expenses

34,929


25,238


117,322


108,485

Research and development

1,248


1,056


6,944


5,618

Amortization of intangibles

1,291


1,380


4,877


5,394

Credit loss expense (reversal), net

933


3,026


(3,951)


18,608

Asset impairments










1,151

Legal judgment and arbitration awards




4,105


(1,770)


4,105

Income (loss) from operations

25,634


(14,492)


10,984


(121,821)

Realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

29


(1,142)


5,340


(2,081)

Retirement benefits non-service expense

(116)


(168)


(463)


(600)

Interest income

538


546


2,218


2,388

Interest expense

(1,558)


(2,390)


(7,092)


(7,010)

Income (loss) before taxes

24,527


(17,646)


10,987


(129,124)

Income tax expense

(11,148)


(1,898)


(20,564)


(26,504)

Equity in losses of investees, net of tax










(1,858)

Net income (loss)

13,379


(19,544)


(9,577)


(157,486)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(3,279)


(1,701)


(12,752)


13,711

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

10,100

$

(21,245)

$

(22,329)

$

(143,775)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders -

      basic and diluted:












Net income (loss) per share — basic and diluted

$

0.17

$

(0.36)

$

(0.38)

$

(2.43)


















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's):
















Basic

58,886


58,872


59,126


59,237

Diluted

59,805


58,872


59,126


59,237

Additional Disclosure:















Depreciation and amortization

$

15,512

$

12,005

$

56,082

$

52,704

Amortization of deferred financing costs

$

764

$

307

$

2,513

$

902

 

IMAX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars, except share amounts)



As of December 31,


2021

2020

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

189,711

$

317,379

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

110,050


56,300

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses

141,049


131,810

Variable consideration receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

44,218


40,526

Inventories

26,924


39,580

Prepaid expenses

11,802


10,420

Film assets, net of accumulated amortization

4,241


5,777

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

260,353


277,397

Investment in equity securities

1,087


13,633

Other assets

17,799


21,673

Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance

13,906


17,983

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

23,080


26,245

Goodwill

39,027


39,027

Total assets

$

883,247

$

997,750

Liabilities







Accounts payable

$

15,943

$

20,837

Accrued and other liabilities

111,896


99,354

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

2,472


305,676

Convertible notes, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs

223,641



Deferred revenue

81,281


87,982

Deferred income tax liabilities

17,642


19,134

Total liabilities

452,875


532,983

Commitments and contingencies







Non-controlling interests

758


759

Shareholders' equity







Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.







58,653,642 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2020 — 58,921,731 issued and 58,921,008 outstanding)

409,979


407,031

Less: Treasury stock, nil shares at cost (December 31, 2020 — 723)




(11)

Other equity

174,620


188,845

Statutory surplus reserve

3,932



Accumulated deficit

(234,975)


(202,849)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,527


988

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders

356,083


394,004

Non-controlling interests

73,531


70,004

Total shareholders' equity

429,614


464,008

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

883,247

$

997,750

 

IMAX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of dollars)



Years Ended December 31,


2021

2020

Operating Activities









Net (loss) income

$

(9,577)

$

(157,486)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization


56,082



52,704

Amortization of deferred financing costs


2,513



902

Credit loss (reversal) expense, net


(3,951)



18,608

Write-downs


1,764



17,729

Deferred income tax expense


2,996



23,618

Share-based and other non-cash compensation


26,079



22,038

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)


256



(1,355)

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses


(5,340)



2,081

Equity in losses of investees






1,858

Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable


(52,453)



33,597

Inventories


11,451



1,637

Film assets


(14,810)



(7,665)

Deferred revenue


(6,591)



(6,637)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities


(2,354)



(24,640)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


6,065



(23,011)

Investing Activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(3,590)



(697)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements


(10,094)



(6,654)

Acquisition of other intangible assets


(4,092)



(1,904)

Proceeds from sale of equity securities


17,769




Net cash used in investing activities


(7)



(9,255)

Financing Activities









Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net


223,675




Debt issuance costs related to convertible notes


(1,161)




Purchase of capped calls related to convertible notes


(19,067)




Revolving credit facility borrowings


3,600



287,610

Repayment of revolving credit facility borrowings


(307,609)




Credit facility amendment fees paid


(527)



(1,073)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX Corporation


(13,905)



(36,624)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China


(10,060)



(1,534)

Treasury stock purchased for future settlement of restricted share units






(3,086)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested


(3,660)



(512)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised


883




Dividends paid to IMAX China non-controlling interests


(4,889)



(4,214)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(132,720)



240,567

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash


(1,006)



(406)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during year


(127,668)



207,895

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year


317,379



109,484

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

189,711

$

317,379


Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue















IMAX Technology Network















IMAX DMR

$

31,221

$

10,204

$

70,659

$

28,265

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, contingent rent

20,076


7,534


46,184


17,841



51,297


17,738


116,843


46,106

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance















IMAX Systems

30,543


26,381


65,660


54,055

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, fixed fees

1,630


860


5,406


2,056

IMAX Maintenance

20,143


8,774


53,339


21,999

Other Theater Business(1)

1,080


405


2,363


1,666



53,396


36,420


126,768


79,776

Film Distribution and Post-Production

1,723


1,178


5,724


8,719

New Business Initiatives

1,150


738


3,704


2,226

Sub-total for reportable segments

107,566


56,074


253,039


136,827

Other

1,006


(84)


1,844


176

Total

$

108,572

$

55,990

$

254,883

$

137,003

















Gross Margin (Margin Loss)















IMAX Technology Network















IMAX DMR

$

22,377

$

6,239

$

44,782

$

13,731

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, contingent rent

14,462


1,110


21,761


(9,500)



36,839


7,349


66,543


4,231

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance















IMAX Systems

13,335


10,319


34,981


24,816

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, fixed fees

560


419


1,343


529

IMAX Maintenance

12,212


3,423


27,572


3,068

Other Theater Business

129


(515)


398


(438)



26,236


13,646


64,294


27,975

Film Distribution and Post-Production(2)

(149)


(806)


848


(10,198)

New Business Initiatives

1,118


633


3,399


1,878

 Sub-total for reportable segments

64,044


20,822


135,084


23,886

Other

(9)


(509)


(678)


(2,346)

Total

$

64,035

$

20,313

$

134,406

$

21,540

_______________

(1)    The revenue from this segment principally includes after-market sales of IMAX projection system parts and 3D glasses.  

(2)    During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Film Distribution segment results include impairment losses of $0.1 million and $10.0 million, respectively, to write-down the carrying value of certain documentary and alternative content film assets due to a decrease in projected box office totals and related revenues based on management's regular quarterly recoverability assessments. No such charges incurred in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

IMAX CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) COVID-19 government relief benefits, net, (iii) legal judgment and arbitration awards; (iv) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments, and (v) income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as such term is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility." As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization; and (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense; (iv) legal judgment and arbitration awards; and (v) the gain or loss from equity accounted investments.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by or used in operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows). Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (1)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (1)


Attributable to

Non-controlling

Less:




Attributable to

Non-controlling

Less:





Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to

Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to


Common

Non-controlling

Common

Common

Non-controlling

Common


Shareholders

Interests

Shareholders

Shareholders

Interests

Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)





























Reported net income (loss)

$

13,379

$

3,279

$

10,100

$

(19,544)

$

1,701

$

(21,245)

Add (subtract):





























Income tax expense


11,148



1,557



9,591



1,898



717



1,181

Interest expense, net of interest income


257



(91)



348



1,537



(90)



1,627

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization


15,512



1,345



14,167



12,005



1,099



10,906

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)


764







764



307







307

EBITDA

$

41,060

$

6,090

$

34,970

$

(3,797)

$

3,427

$

(7,224)

Stock and other non-cash compensation


7,521



290



7,231



5,693



226



5,467

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses


(29)







(29)



1,142



353



789

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense


1,819



(23)



1,842



7,416



533



6,883

Legal judgment and arbitration awards














4,105







4,105

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

50,371

$

6,357

$

44,014

$

14,559

$

4,539

$

10,020

Revenues attributable to common

   shareholders(3)


108,572



10,738



97,834



55,990



7,926



48,064

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common

   shareholders


46.4

%


59.2

%


45.0

%


26.0

%


57.3

%


20.8

%

































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (1)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (1)


Attributable to

Non-controlling

Less:




Attributable to

Non-controlling

Less:





Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to

Interests and

Attributable to

Attributable to


Common

Non-controlling

Common

Common

Non-controlling

Common


Shareholders

Interests

Shareholders

Shareholders

Interests

Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)





























Reported net loss

$

(9,577)

$

12,752

$

(22,329)

$

(157,486)

$

(13,711)

$

(143,775)

Add (subtract):





























Income tax expense


20,564



4,049



16,515



26,504



5,408



21,096

Interest expense, net of interest income


2,362



(356)



2,718



3,720



(370)



4,090

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset

   amortization


56,082



5,255



50,827



52,704



4,570



48,134

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)


2,513







2,513



902







902

EBITDA

$

71,944

$

21,700

$

50,244

$

(73,656)

$

(4,103)

$

(69,553)

Stock and other non-cash compensation


26,079



1,114



24,965



22,038



968



21,070

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses


(5,340)



(1,571)



(3,769)



2,081



631



1,450

(Recoveries) write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense


(2,187)



(1,159)



(1,028)



36,337



8,364



27,973

Legal arbitration award


(1,770)







(1,770)



4,105







4,105

Loss from equity accounted investments














1,858







1,858

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

88,726

$

20,084

$

68,642

$

(7,237)

$

5,860

$

(13,097)

Revenues attributable to common

   shareholders(3)


254,883



33,556



221,327



137,003



15,767



121,236

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common

   shareholders


34.8

%


59.9

%


31.0

%


(5.3)

%


37.2

%


(10.8)

%

_______________

(1)   The Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio in the Company's Credit Agreement is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility determined on a trailing twelve-month basis. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company entered into the Second Amendment to the Credit Facility Agreement which, among other things, suspends the Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio financial covenant in the Credit Agreement through the first quarter of 2022 and, once re-established, permits the Company to use EBITDA from the third and fourth quarters of 2019 in lieu of EBITDA for the corresponding quarters of 2021.

(2)   The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(3)          



Three months ended

December 31, 2021

Three months ended

December 31, 2020

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2020

Total revenues





$

108,572






$

55,990






$

254,883





$

137,003

Greater China revenues

$

37,167






$

26,323






$

112,801






$

52,331




Non-controlling interest ownership percentage(4)


28.89

%







30.11

%







29.75

%







30.13

%



Deduction for non-controlling interest share of revenues







(10,738)








(7,926)








(33,556)







(15,767)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders





$

97,834






$

48,064






$

221,327





$

121,236

(4)   Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Loss

Diluted EPS

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

10,100

$

0.17

$

(21,245)

$

(0.36)

Adjustments(1):















Share-based compensation

7,140


0.12


5,296


0.09

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net

1,674


0.03


(1,880)


(0.03)

Legal judgment and arbitration awards







4,105


0.07

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses

(29)





789


0.01

Tax impact on items listed above

(492)


(0.01)


(46)



Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries







330


0.01

Adjusted net income (loss)(1)

$

18,393

$

0.31

$

(12,651)

$

(0.21)

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding





58,886






58,872

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding





59,805






58,872


Year Ended

Year Ended


December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Loss

Diluted EPS

Net Loss

Diluted EPS

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(22,329)

$

(0.38)

$

(143,775)

$

(2.43)

Adjustments(1):















Share-based compensation

24,815


0.42


20,558


0.35

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net

(3,839)


(0.06)


(7,115)


(0.12)

Legal judgment and arbitration awards

(1,770)


(0.03)


4,105


0.07

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses

(3,769)


(0.06)


1,450


0.02

Tax impact on items listed above

(1,909)


(0.03)


(630)


(0.01)

Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries

381


0.01


13,344


0.23

Adjusted net loss (1)

$

(8,420)

$

(0.14)

$

(112,063)

$

(1.89)

















 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted





59,126






59,237

















_______________

(1)    Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.

Free Cash Flow  

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

25,647

$

6,065

Net cash used in investing activities


(6,663)



(7)

Free cash flow

$

18,984

$

6,058

SOURCE IMAX Corporation

Also from this source

IMAX Corporation to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021...

IMAX China to Announce Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics