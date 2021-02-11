IMB Partners Promotes Farrah Holder and Derrick Weatherspoon to Managing Directors

BETHESDA, Md., Feb.11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMB Partners (IMB), a leading private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies serving government agencies and electric and gas utilities, announced today that Farrah Holder and Derrick Weatherspoon have both been promoted to Managing Directors, effective immediately.

Farrah joined IMB in 2016 and previously served the firm as a Director. Farrah leads deal sourcing, marketing, and other business development activities and currently serves on the board of e&e IT Consulting Services (e&e). With more than eighteen years of business development, marketing, and finance experience, she previously co-founded ThinkNXT Marketing, a boutique marketing firm. Farrah began her career as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley. She has a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia in Finance and Marketing and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Marketing and Entrepreneurial Management.

Derrick joined IMB in 2020 and previously served the firm as a Director. Derrick leads the deal execution process and currently serves on the boards of Ashburn Consulting (Ashburn). He has over ten years of private equity experience. Before joining IMB, Derrick was a Vice President at The Carlyle Group, where he was a member of the Consumer, Media & Retail group within the firm's U.S. Buyout Fund. Derrick also worked at Welsh, Carson, Andersen & Stowe and Lehman Brothers. He has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Robert Toigo Fellow.

These promotions follow a period of unprecedented growth at IMB Partners. The firm recently announced a recapitalization and growth equity investment in Richmond Wholesale Meat Company, a leading food manufacturer and global exporter to the U.S. military. Other recent transactions include a growth equity investment in Ashburn, a leading network engineering and cybersecurity solutions provider to federal, state and local governments and commercial clients; the recapitalizations of Alder Foods, one of the largest suppliers of grocery products to the U.S. military; e&e, an IT services and consulting firm serving government and commercial clients; and LaFata Contract Services, a project and construction management firm focused on helping utilities deliver major infrastructure projects.

"I would like to congratulate Farrah and Derrick on their contributions and well-earned promotions at our firm," says Tarrus Richardson, CEO. "Last year was a pivotal one for the growth of IMB's team and partner companies. Our combined team remains highly energized and focused on serving our portfolio companies, investor and financing partners, and other stakeholders."

About IMB Partners:

Founded in 2010, IMB Partners (IMB) is a private equity independent sponsor focused on making control acquisitions and partnering with management teams to grow lower middle market companies that service utilities and government agencies. IMB's current platforms include electric and gas utilities, IT and cybersecurity, and food manufacturing and distribution. IMB believes that diversity is an advantage and is focused on building large minority-business enterprises (MBEs) of scale. IMB seeks platform investment targets with $5-$25 million in EBITDA and will go as low as $2.5 million in EBITDA for add-on investments. Learn more at www.imbpartners.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

