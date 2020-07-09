Imbio Joins Nuance AI Marketplace for Diagnostic Imaging

MINNEAPOLIS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbio , a healthcare technology company developing the leading suite of medical image analysis for pulmonary and cardiothoracic diseases, announced today that their FDA-cleared solutions will be available on the Nuance AI Marketplace , the first and largest workflow-integrated market with one-stop access to a wide range of AI diagnostic models from within the industry's most widely used radiology reporting platform.

Imbio's technology provides quantitative and personalized imaging analysis for patients suffering from both acute and chronic diseases. For example, Lung Density Analysis™ (FDA- cleared) and Lung Texture Analysis™ (FDA-pending), apply Imbio's fully automated technology to chest CT studies to generate rich visual maps of a patient's lungs; accompanying reports provide detailed data on the type and extent of density and texture abnormalities found in the images. Clinicians can quickly visualize a patient's lung density and/or texture to support diagnosis and treatment decisions for a variety of patient conditions including COPD/emphysema and fibrotic disease. Imbio products support multiple clinical initiatives such as lung cancer screening and smoking cessation programs and can be used in clinical trials and academic research investigating treatment options for numerous pulmonary diseases including pulmonary embolisms. Nuance and Imbio are working at integrating these offerings into Nuance's Lung cancer screening workflow solutions.

The Nuance AI Marketplace functions like an app store dedicated to radiology. It gives AI model developers consolidated, at-scale access to users of Nuance PowerScribe™, the radiology reporting system trusted by approximately three out of four U.S. radiologists across more than 7,000 connected healthcare facilities. Radiologists can discover, test, and use AI models from within their familiar PowerScribe reporting, workflow orchestration and lung cancer screening solutions to increase reporting efficiency and quality and to help care teams improve patient outcomes and healthcare costs. A built-in feedback channel lets users share real-world results with developers for AI model refinement and post-market surveillance. Hospital systems benefit with simplified purchasing and metrics showing algorithm usage, costs, and performance.

"We are honored and excited to provide Nuance PowerScribe users with access to our technology in such a seamless implementation and workflow solution," said Dave Hannes, CEO of Imbio. "Radiologists at thousands of facilities across the U.S. will have the ability to run our analysis tools to support their patients and colleagues, and to differentiate their services. We hope to offer our full-line of products through the Nuance AI Marketplace in the very near future."

About Imbio

Imbio is a leader in fully-automated AI image analysis for chronic pulmonary conditions. Imbio's regulatory cleared solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. Visit www.imbio.com .

