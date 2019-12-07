IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) Combination Data Show High Rates of Disease Clearance in Previously Untreated Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced new data from the Phase 2 CAPTIVATE (PCYC-1142) clinical trial,1 evaluating IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) in combination with VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Results showed that patients who received up to 12 cycles of the combination regimen achieved high rates of undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) in both peripheral blood (PB; 75 percent of patients) and in bone marrow (BM; 72 percent of patients). Safety data were consistent with the known safety profiles of IMBRUVICA and VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO used as individual therapies.

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, MRD refers to the small number of cancer cells that remain in the body after treatment. The number of remaining cells may be so small that they do not cause any physical signs or symptoms and often cannot even be detected through traditional methods. Doctors use MRD to measure the effectiveness of treatment and to predict which patients are at risk of relapse.

"The oral regimen of ibrutinib alone followed by combined ibrutinib and venetoclax delivered a promising rate of disease clearance in previously untreated patients with CLL, with 75 percent and 72 percent of patients having undetectable disease (MRD) in the blood and bone marrow, respectively," said Constantine Tam, M.D., Hematologist and Disease Group Lead, Low Grade Lymphoma and CLL at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Victoria, Australia, and lead study investigator of CAPTIVATE. "We are encouraged by these data and the potentially potent combination of ibrutinib plus venetoclax treatment for CLL and potentially other blood cancers in the future."

The data were presented today during an oral presentation session at the 2019 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting (abstract #35). Results from the MRD-guided, randomized treatment discontinuation cohort and fixed duration cohort of the CAPTIVATE clinical trial are currently being evaluated and will be presented at a future medical meeting.

"While IMBRUVICA and VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO-based treatments are the established standard-of-care for different CLL patients today, an IMBRUVICA plus VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO combination treatment could be a new and innovative option for patients, as evidenced by the positive results from the CAPTIVATE clinical trial," said Mohamed Zaki, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Hematology Oncology, AbbVie. "We are pleased with the results from this CLL treatment combination and look forward to sharing additional analyses in the future."

IMBRUVICA is a once-daily, first-in-class Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that is administered orally, and is jointly developed and commercialized by Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie company, and Janssen Biotech, Inc.

VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is a first-in-class medicine that selectively binds and inhibits the B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein. In some blood cancers, BCL-2 prevents cancer cells from undergoing their natural death or self-destruction process, called apoptosis. VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO targets the BCL-2 protein and works to help restore the process of apoptosis. VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S. Together, the companies are committed to BCL-2 research and to studying venetoclax in clinical trials across several blood and other cancers.

Abstract #35: Ibrutinib Plus Venetoclax for First-line Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL): Results from Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Cohort of Phase 2 CAPTIVATE Study

Oral Presentation: Saturday, December 7 at 8:30 a.m. EST

The Phase 2 CAPTIVATE (PCYC-1142) clinical trial evaluated 164 patients younger than 70 years (median age of 58 years) with previously untreated CLL/SLL. Ninety-two percent of patients (n=151) were randomly assigned to receive IMBRUVICA monotherapy as lead-in treatment for 3 cycles. Following, all patients completed 12 cycles of IMBRUVICA plus VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO combination regimen. MRD status was evaluated in PB after 6, 9, and 12 cycles and in BM after 12 cycles of IMBRUVICA plus VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO.

Results showed uMRD – defined as less than 1 CLL cell per 10,000 leukocytes (MRD<0.01 percent) by flow cytometry of PB or BM samples – was achieved at any time after baseline in PB for 75 percent of patients (122 of 163 patients) and in BM for 72 percent (111 of 155 patients). The proportion of patients who had uMRD in PB increased over time from 57 percent after 6 cycles, 68 percent after 9 cycles, and 73 percent after 12 cycles of IMBRUVICA plus VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO. The high rates of uMRD in BM were consistent across high-risk subgroups, including in patients with del(17p), del(17p) or TP53 mutation, del(11q), complex karyotype, and unmutated IGHV status. In patients with uMRD in PB with matched BM samples, 93 percent of patients had uMRD in both PB and BM. With median follow-up of 14.7 months, 3 patients (2 percent) experienced disease progression.

The most common adverse events (AEs) of any grade (in 20 percent of patients or greater) were diarrhea (31 percent) and arthralgia (22 percent) during treatment with IMBRUVICA alone; and diarrhea (60 percent), neutropenia (40 percent), nausea (34 percent), upper respiratory tract infection (24 percent), and fatigue (20 percent) during treatment with IMBRUVICA plus VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO. AEs leading to dose reductions occurred in 20 percent of patients overall (IMBRUVICA: 14 percent; VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO: 9 percent). AEs leading to discontinuation were infrequent, occurring in 5 percent of patients overall (IMBRUVICA: 6 percent; VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO: 4 percent).

About IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib)

IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) is an oral, once-daily medicine that works differently than chemotherapy as it blocks a protein called Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK). The BTK protein sends important signals that tell B cells to mature and produce antibodies. BTK signaling is needed by specific cancer cells to multiply and spread.2.3 By blocking BTK, IMBRUVICA may help move abnormal B cells out of their nourishing environments in the lymph nodes, bone marrow, and other organs.4

Since its launch in 2013, IMBRUVICA has received 10 FDA approvals across six disease areas: chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) with or without 17p deletion (del17p); small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) with or without del17p; Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM); previously-treated patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)*; previously-treated patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who require systemic therapy and have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy* – and previously-treated patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy.5

IMBRUVICA is now approved in 95 countries and has been used to treat more than 170,000 patients worldwide across its approved indications. IMBRUVICA is the only FDA-approved medicine in WM and cGVHD. IMBRUVICA has been granted four Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the U.S. FDA. This designation is intended to expedite the development and review of a potential new drug for serious or life-threatening diseases. IMBRUVICA was one of the first medicines to receive FDA approval via the Breakthrough Therapy Designation pathway.

The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for CLL recommends ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA®) as a preferred regimen for the initial treatment of CLL/SLL and it is the only Category 1 single-agent regimen for treatment-naïve patients without deletion 17p.

IMBRUVICA is being studied alone and in combination with other treatments in several blood and solid tumor cancers and other serious illnesses. IMBRUVICA is the most comprehensively studied BTK inhibitor, with more than 150 ongoing clinical trials. There are approximately 30 ongoing company-sponsored trials, 14 of which are in Phase 3, and more than 100 investigator-sponsored trials and external collaborations that are active around the world. For more information, visit www.IMBRUVICA.com.

*Accelerated approval was granted for the MCL and MZL indications based on overall response rate. Continued approval for MCL and MZL may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

About VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax)

VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) is a first-in-class medicine that selectively binds and inhibits the B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein. In some blood cancers, BCL-2 prevents cancer cells from undergoing their natural death or self-destruction process, called apoptosis. VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO targets the BCL-2 protein and works to help restore the process of apoptosis.

VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S. Together, the companies are committed to BCL-2 research and to studying venetoclax in clinical trials across several blood and other cancers.

VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is approved in more than 50 countries, including the U.S. AbbVie, in collaboration with Roche, is currently working with regulatory agencies around the world to bring this medicine to additional eligible patients in need.

VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is approved in more than 50 countries, including the U.S. AbbVie, in collaboration with Roche, is currently working with regulatory agencies around the world to bring this medicine to additional eligible patients in need.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we strive to discover and develop medicines that deliver transformational improvements in cancer treatment by uniquely combining our deep knowledge in core areas of biology with cutting-edge technologies, and by working together with our partners – scientists, clinical experts, industry peers, advocates, and patients. We remain focused on delivering these transformative advances in treatment across some of the most debilitating and widespread cancers. We are also committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. AbbVie's oncology portfolio now consists of marketed medicines and a pipeline containing multiple new molecules being evaluated worldwide in more than 300 clinical trials and more than 20 different tumor types. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

IMBRUVICA is a registered trademark of Pharmacyclics LLC.

