IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) Combination Shows Superior Progression-Free Survival Compared to Chlorambucil Plus Obinutuzumab in First-line Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Phase 3 GLOW Study

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new data from the Phase 3 GLOW study comparing the efficacy and safety of the combination of IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) plus VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) (I+V) versus chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab (C+O) for first-line treatment in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who had active disease requiring treatment per the International Workshop on CLL (iwCLL) criteria. The study met its primary endpoint of superior progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC) with a HR 0.216 (95% CI, 0.131-0.357; p < 0.0001), demonstrating a reduction in the risk of disease progression or death for I+V of approximately 78% compared to C+O. I+V is the first all-oral, once-daily, chemotherapy-free, fixed-duration investigational combination. Results of the study will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress (Abstract #LB1902) during late-breaking abstract session on June 12 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. CEST.

The PFS benefit with I+V was consistent across pre-specified subgroups, including patients 65 years and older and those with comorbidities (CIRS >6). The median PFS for C+O was 21 months while the median PFS for I+V had not been reached at the time of analysis. The safety profile of I+V was generally consistent with the safety profile of the single agents and tolerability profiles were consistent with CLL treatment in the enrolled patient population.

"With CLL being one of the most common types of blood cancer, the expansion of research into additional treatment options for patients is an important clinical undertaking," said Arnon Kater, M.D., Ph.D., deputy head of hematology, University of Amsterdam Faculty of Medicine. "The progression-free survival findings of ibrutinib and venetoclax in the GLOW study are promising and show the potential to become an additional treatment option for people living with CLL."

Secondary endpoints included rates of undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD), complete response rate (CR) and overall response rate (ORR). The rate of uMRD in the bone marrow as assessed by next generation sequencing was significantly higher for patients treated with I+V compared to those treated with C+O (p<0.0001). Three months after the completion of treatment uMRD was observed in 51.9% and 17.1%, respectively. Peripheral blood (PB) uMRD persisted 12 months after end of treatment in 49% with I+V and 12% with C+O. The CR rate was also significantly higher with I+V vs. C+O (38.7% vs. 11.4%) (p < 0.0001). The ORR was not significantly different between I+V and C+O treated groups. Time to subsequent therapy was longer for I+V (HR 0.143, 95% CI 0.05-0.41).

"We are encouraged by these results, which further support the efficacy of these two well-established therapies," said Mohamed Zaki, M.D., Ph.D., vice president and head, global oncology development, AbbVie. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to continue the research and development of this combination as a potential treatment for CLL with the ultimate goal to put patients into remission with a fixed-duration, oral therapy."

The safety profile of I+V was generally consistent with the safety profile of the single agents and tolerability profiles were consistent with CLL treatment in the enrolled patient population. Most common grade ≥3 treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) were neutropenia (34.9%), infections (17%), and diarrhea (10.4%) for I+V; neutropenia (49.5%), infections (11.4%), and thrombocytopenia (20%) for C+O. At time of analysis, overall survival was immature; there were eleven deaths in the fixed-duration I+V arm and twelve in the C+O arm. Deaths during treatment occurred in seven patients on I+V and two patients on C+O.

Results from the ongoing Phase 2 CAPTIVATE study, assessing the I+V combination for first-line treatment of patients with CLL or SLL (PCYC-1142), were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (Abstract #7501) and the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress.

About CLL

CLL is one of the two most common forms of leukemia in adults and is a type of cancer that can develop from cells in the bone marrow that later mature into certain white blood cells (called lymphocytes). While these cancer cells start in the bone marrow, they later spread into the blood. There are approximately 195,129 people with CLL living in the United States with more than 21,000 newly diagnosed patients in 2021.1,2 CLL is predominately a disease of the elderly, with a median age at diagnosis of 70 years and is more common among men than women.3

About the GLOW Study

The GLOW study is a randomized, open label Phase 3 trial comparing progression-free survival in patients treated with either I+V or C+O as assessed by an Independent Review Committee. It enrolled patients (pts) aged ≥65 years or 18-64 years with cumulative illness rating scale score >6 or creatinine clearance <70 mL/min who had active disease requiring treatment per the International Workshop on CLL (iwCLL) criteria. Patients with del(17p) or known TP53 mutations were excluded. There were 211 patients randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive either I+V (106) and or C+O (105) and the median age was 71 years. Patients assigned to I+V received treatment for 15 cycles (1 cycle is 28 days), starting with three cycles of ibrutinib monotherapy lead-in followed by the combination of I+V for 12 cycles. Patients assigned to C+O were treated for six cycles.

About IMBRUVICA® (Ibrutinib)

IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) is a once-daily, first-in-class BTK inhibitor that is administered orally, and is jointly developed and commercialized by Pharmacyclics, LLC, an AbbVie Company, and Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen). The BTK protein sends important signals that tell B cells to mature and produce antibodies. BTK signaling is needed by specific cancer cells to multiply and spread.4,5 By blocking BTK, IMBRUVICA may help move abnormal B cells out of their nourishing environments in the lymph nodes, bone marrow, and other organs.6

Since its launch in 2013, IMBRUVICA has received 11 FDA approvals across six disease areas: chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) with or without 17p deletion (del17p); small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) with or without del17p; Waldenström macroglobulinemia; previously-treated patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)*; previously-treated patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who require systemic therapy and have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy* – and previously-treated patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy.7

IMBRUVICA is now approved in more than 100 countries and has been used to treat more than 230,000 patients worldwide across its approved indications. IMBRUVICA is the only FDA-approved medicine in WM and cGVHD. IMBRUVICA has been granted four Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the U.S. FDA. This designation is intended to expedite the development and review of a potential new drug for serious or life-threatening diseases. IMBRUVICA was one of the first medicines to receive FDA approval via the Breakthrough Therapy Designation pathway.

Since 2019, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a not-for-profit alliance of 28 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education, recommends ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA®) as a preferred regimen for the initial treatment of CLL/SLL and has Category 1 treatment status for treatment-naïve patients without deletion 17p. Since January 2020, the NCCN Guidelines® have categorized IMBRUVICA with or without rituximab as a preferred regimen for the treatment of relapsed/refractory MCL. As of September 2020, the NCCN guidelines were updated to reflect IMBRUVICA with or without rituximab as the only Category 1 preferred regimen for both untreated and previously treated WM patients.

IMBRUVICA is being studied alone and in combination with other treatments in several blood and solid tumor cancers and other serious illnesses. IMBRUVICA is the most comprehensively studied BTK inhibitor, with more than 150 ongoing clinical trials. There are approximately 30 ongoing company-sponsored trials, 14 of which are in Phase 3, and more than 100 investigator-sponsored trials and external collaborations that are active around the world. For more information, visit www.IMBRUVICA.com

*Accelerated approval was granted for the MCL and MZL indications based on overall response rate. Continued approval for MCL and MZL may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

About VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax)

VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) is a first-in-class medicine that selectively binds and inhibits the B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein. In some blood cancers, BCL-2 prevents cancer cells from undergoing their natural death or self-destruction process, called apoptosis. VENCLXEXTA/VENCLYXTO targets the BCL-2 protein and works to help restore the process of apoptosis.

VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S. Together, the companies are committed to BCL-2 research and to studying venetoclax in clinical trials across several blood cancers. Venetoclax is approved in more than 80 countries, including the U.S.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potentially breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

