IMC Companies' Gulf Intermodal Services Acquires Terminal in Houston, Texas

GIS acquired Empire Truck Lines in March 2021. This property acquisition will allow the company to satisfy the needs of their growing customer base, including facility improvements. Moving forward, all GIS employees who worked for Empire Truck Lines before the company was purchased by GIS will continue to be based at the Wallisville location, as they have been for the past year. GIS has been leasing the terminal until the recent purchase deal was finalized.

The Wallisville depot is managed by Kathy Ross, and the depot's on-site VP of Operations is Craig Ward.

This acquisition further solidifies GIS' position in the Gulf Coast market and bolsters IMC's position as the largest marine drayage company in the United States. IMC's national family of brands includes Atlantic Intermodal Services (AIS), DNJ Intermodal Services (DNJ), Gulf Intermodal Services (GIS), H&M Intermodal, Intermodal Cartage Company (IMCG), Ohio Intermodal Services (OIS) and Pacific Drayage Services (PDS).

About Gulf Intermodal Services:

Gulf Intermodal Services (GIS) provides container drayage and logistics services to the Gulf Coast region via its strategic locations in the markets of Baton Rouge, El Paso, Gulfport, Houston, La Porte, Laredo, Mobile, New Orleans and San Antonio. For more information, visit www.imcc.com/gis/.

About IMC Companies:

IMC Companies is the largest marine drayage company in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis and an integrated network of smart depots, IMC Companies moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. For more than 40 years, IMC Companies has focused on delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients. To learn more about IMC Companies, visit http://imcc.com/.

SOURCE IMC Companies