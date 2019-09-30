IMEA Honors Hennessy Funds for "Best Overall Advisor Communications" for Third Consecutive Year

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Funds announced that it has received five 2019 STAR Awards, marking the 11th consecutive year that Hennessy Funds has been honored by the Investment Management Education Alliance (IMEA). The STAR Awards are presented annually by the IMEA, a national industry trade association, and these prestigious awards recognize excellence in marketing, education, and communications.

Hennessy Funds received awards for their website, thought leadership content, and educational campaigns. The firm was also recognized for "Best Overall Advisor Communications" for the third consecutive year among companies with assets under management of less than $10 billion.

"We are very pleased to receive these awards for our communications work, and we are especially honored because these awards are judged by our investment management peers," said Teresa Nilsen, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We believe our repeat win in the Overall Communications category illustrates our long-standing commitment to inform and educate our shareholders and to provide relevant and straightforward content that can help financial advisors, in turn, educate their clients," noted Tania Kelley, Head of Marketing.

About Hennessy Funds

Hennessy Funds offers a wide range of domestic equity, multi‑asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy is committed to its consistent and repeatable investment process, combining time-tested stock selection strategies with a highly disciplined, team-managed approach, and to superior service to shareholders.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Funds' summary and statutory prospectuses. To obtain a free prospectus, please call 800.966.4354 or visit hennessyfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Hennessy Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor.

