IMEC Announces 4 Recipients of the 2020 IMEC Recognition Program's Awards for Excellence

PEORIA, Ill., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMEC has announced three organizations as recipients of the IMEC Recognition Program's 2020 Awards for Excellence. The high-performing organizations were evaluated against the Baldrige Excellence Framework by the IMEC Board of Examiners as part of the annual application process. Application scores and award determinations are made by the IMEC Panel of Judges.

"The 2020 IMEC Awards for Excellence recipients have demonstrated their dedication to continually learning and applying world-class principles to their processes through the pursuit of excellence," said David Boulay, President of IMEC. "This is the same framework IMEC embraces to ignite Illinois organizations to global competitiveness. We couldn't be prouder to recognize them for their progress."

The IMEC Bronze Award for Excellence is granted to those organizations that demonstrate systematic approaches to the basic requirements of the Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence. IMEC Bronze Award recipients show beginning stages of identifying and using systematic processes and collecting data to reflect early results in areas of leadership; strategy; customers; measurement, analysis, and knowledge management; workforce; operations; and results.

The 2020 Bronze Award for Excellence recipient:

MedGyn - Addison

MedGyn was founded in 1975 with the dedicated mission of improving women's health worldwide. The company focuses on medical products, devices, and technologies that help Obstetricians and Gynecologists with complicated treatments. Now in its second generation of leadership, MedGyn has evolved alongside with the needs in women's health, to include addressing areas of significant unmet demand such as cancer, reproductive health, and maternal health. MedGyn is both a manufacturer and distributor and has grown through the years with new product development and acquisitions in addition to partnering with distributors worldwide to have its brand present in over 140 countries. The company has over 50 employees and has a diverse international team speaking over 25 languages to support the global customer base. MedGyn has a comprehensive portfolio of women's products, across six therapies in OB/GYN including gynecology oncology, obstetrics, infertility, family planning, urogynecology and general gynecology.

In addition to a diverse team and necessary medical devices, innovation is the core of MedGyn's spirit. Our desire to drive innovation stems from our tenacious focus to improve quality of health of women worldwide. The company has spent significant investment in R&D, located in Illinois, to develop innovations in cervical cancer, post-partum hemorrhage, and pelvic organ prolapse to name a few. MedGyn's growth has been due to its unwavering mission, focus on innovation, diverse international team, and partnerships with key opinion leaders and NGOs to make its products accessible worldwide. Additionally, MedGyn is honored to receive recognition from the State of Illinois as the 2015 and 2019 Exporter of the Year and is a proud member of the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council.

The IMEC Interest in Excellence Recognition is presented to those organizations that complete the organizational profile portion of the Baldrige Framework, demonstrating an organizational interest in continuous improvement and desire to accelerate change, growth, and improvement throughout the entire organization.

The 2020 IMEC Interest in Excellence Recognition Recipients:

Illini Community Hospital – Pittsfield

Illini Community hospital is a not-for-profit, 25 bed critical access hospital located in Pittsfield, IL and is a member of the Blessing Health System in Quincy, IL. Illini is committed to excellence, offering quality, comprehensive, and compassionate medical care, while also placing a strong emphasis on community wellness. Illini continues to respond to the changing health care needs of the region's residents by keeping pace with the technology and providing services that are convenient, accessible, and vital to providing excellence health care to the community.

The Joint Commission & The Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare – Oakbrook Terrace

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission atwww.jointcommission.org.

About The Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare

Created in 2008 as a nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission, the Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare creates products and services that promote and develop high reliability in health care. In addition, the Center partners directly with health care organizations to assist them in building systems and structures that support high reliability transformation. The Center also provides training and program building in Robust Process Improvement®–Lean Six Sigma and formal Change Management –that enables clinicians and health care workers to deliver higher quality, safer patient care as well as teaches and mentors leaders and staff as they create strong and vibrant safety and improvement cultures.

Dukane Precast – Aurora

Dukane Precast is a privately held Illinois based company that provides Precast and Prestressed Concrete building systems for the construction industry. Due to the size and weight of the custom manufactured product, shipping constraints limit the service area to predominately Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. However, due to our reputation for innovation and as an industry leader, we have been shipped to job sites in Canada. We are a full-service specialty subcontractor that designs, manufactures, installs and details all of the components we manufacture. Product support and design assist services are also provided before and after the sale of new construction. Service is provided for older structures as requested. Dukane is an active member in the Precast Concrete Institute (PCI) and are in the final stages of obtaining our ISO 9001 certification. Since our inception in 1979, our goal has been to be the best of the best. This interest in excellence is recognized by our customers as well as our peers. Dukane has a reputation of having the best product quality, the most innovative in product and plant design, respected for its ability to solve the most difficult problems and recognized for outstanding customer service. This interest in excellence is seen in the work ethic, attitude, and skill of our employees. It is mutually understood that by working cooperatively together, utilizing our collective skills and strengths while understanding our weaknesses every day will only make us better. "Be Better" is what we ask for every day.

The 2020 IMEC Board of Examiners – comprised of 52 experts in business, manufacturing, education, health care and government – volunteered over 7,500 hours assessing applicants. The IMEC Panel of Judges is responsible for validating the integrity of the IMEC Awards for Excellence recognition process and determining recognition levels for each applicant. The panel is composed of experts selected from all industry sectors and geographic regions across the state of Illinois.

For more information on how your organization can benefit from services provided by the IMEC Recognition Program, visit https://www.imec.org/solutions-and-resources/excellence/ or call 888-806-4632.

For more information on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, visit www.nist.gov/baldrige/.

About IMEC

IMEC leverages the Baldrige Excellence Framework as a foundation for driving organizational improvement and innovation across the state of Illinois. By providing a range of hands-on, goal-oriented solutions in the areas of leadership; strategy; customer engagement; measurement, analysis, and knowledge management; operations; and workforce, IMEC leads organizations in their mission to improve business results and to create sustainable competitive futures. Through the Recognition Program, IMEC celebrates the organizations committed to achieving enterprise excellence.

