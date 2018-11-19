IMEC Announces New Judges of IMEC's Recognition Program

PEORIA, Ill., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMEC announces new members of the recognition program Panel of Judges, responsible for validating the integrity of the IMEC Awards for Excellence recognition cycle and determining recognition levels for each applicant. The panel is composed of experts selected from all industry sectors and geographic regions across Illinois.

Newly appointed Chief Judge, Shelly Pierce is a Vice President and Chief Quality Officer for Southern Illinois Healthcare. As a Judge with the ILPEx Recognition Program for 12 years, Shelly brings pragmatic hands-on experience implementing the Baldrige Excellence Framework and will guide the IMEC recognition program to continue to "make it simpler" for clients and volunteers.

Joining the Panel of Judges, who lead the way for Illinois organizations in their pursuit of enterprise excellence, are three new Judges:

Gretchen Frickx : 7-year volunteer and a Lead Examiner for 3 years. Gretchen is currently employed by DePaul University as a Program Director.

: 7-year volunteer and a Lead Examiner for 3 years. Gretchen is currently employed by as a Program Director. Tom Muszynski : 11-year volunteer and a Lead Examiner for 4 years. Tom is currently a Configuration Manager at Leidos.

: 11-year volunteer and a Lead Examiner for 4 years. Tom is currently a Configuration Manager at Leidos. Dr Sunhil Sinha: National judge and examiner with Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, and state level examiner and board member in Maryland and Virginia , since 2002. Dr. Sinha currently serves as a Vice President and the Chief Medical Officer at BJC Healthcare Medial Group.

Ben Krupowicz, Executive Director for the IMEC Recognition Program, adds: "We appreciate the nearly 50 years of dedication to performance excellence that this group of professionals brings to an already strong Panel of Judges. The expertise and guidance this group of Judges brings to the recognition program will allow IMEC to help Illinois organizations continue building their competitive futures."

For more information on how your organization can benefit from services provided by the IMEC Recognition Program, visit www.IMEC.org, or call 888-806-4632.

For more information on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, visit www.nist.gov/baldrige/.

About IMEC

IMEC leverages the Baldrige Excellence Framework as a foundation for driving organizational improvement and innovation across the state of Illinois. By providing a range of hands-on, goal-oriented solutions in the areas of leadership; strategy; customer engagement; measurement, analysis, and knowledge management; operations; and workforce, IMEC leads organizations in their mission to improve business results and to create sustainable competitive futures. Through the recognition program, IMEC celebrates organizations committed to achieving enterprise excellence and sets them apart as a true class of distinction.

CONTACT: Kristy Johns, kjohns@imec.org

SOURCE IMEC

