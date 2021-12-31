LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMediSync is launching their revolutionary, comprehensive, early mental health diagnostics and remote care solution, iSyncWave™, after 10-years of research and clinical trials.

iMediSync Unveils World’s First Integrated Brain Scanning, Photo-Enhancing and Remote Care Solution at CES 2022

iMediSync will offer free 10-minute brain screening sessions throughout their press conference and VIP Tour Program at CES 2022. CES attendees can expect a complete analysis report of their measured EEG (brainwaves) and HRV (heart rate variability). In just ten minutes, early signs of multiple mental conditions and impairments of their brains that are not detectable by conventional methods will be analyzed (such as Alzheimer's dementia). Click here to learn more.

When: January 5th at the iMediSync booth and the CES provided conference room on January 6th.

Who should attend: Media, CES attendees interested in AI health technologies, healthcare professionals, researchers, and pharma companies interested in brain reaction to intervention.

Where: Health & Wellness zone, Tech East-North Hall of Las Vegas Convention Center. LVCC, North Hall - 8455. Las Vegas Westgate Resort & Casino. 3000 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

ABOUT iMediSync, Inc.

HEADQUARTERED in Seoul, Korea iMediSync was founded by CEO, Dr. Seung Wan Kang. iMediSync has developed an AI-driven early detection and therapeutic platform for optimal brain health. iMediSync launched its first solution to detect Mild Cognitive Impairment (early stage of Alzheimer's Disease) based on its proprietary EEG database in Korea and other parts of the world. Clinical trials with multicenter hospitals confirmed a 90%+ accuracy for its solution. The vision of iMediSync is to develop early-detecting biomarkers for challenging neurological disorders and diseases such as COMA, Parkinson's, ADHD, Depression, etc. For more information, visit www.imedisync.com.

Media Contact:

Photos and interviews can be arranged per your request.

Aditi Maheshwari

(415) 802-4230

[email protected]

