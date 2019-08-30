iMerit Announces its Global Delivery Center in Bhutan

The Minister said, "I am pleased to witness the growth of iMerit in a short time frame and I hope that they will continue to develop the talent pool in Bhutan. Our government is keen to promote good careers in technology and we are here to help and support iMerit's vision."

Radha Ramaswami Basu, CEO and founder of iMerit, welcomed the new team, "We are excited to extend the iMerit family to the beautiful Kingdom of Bhutan. The country has a great talent pool which is eager to learn and contribute to the global digital technology economy. This fits our company's mission of empowerment, inclusion and diversity. Our global customers have reacted enthusiastically to the opportunity to work with the Bhutan team."

iMerit was founded as a for-profit social enterprise to help build the digital livelihoods of the future while effecting positive social and economic change. iMerit's global client list includes top online retailers, computer vision startups and innovators in financial services and healthcare. Application areas for the data work done by iMerit include autonomous vehicles, satellite imagery, medical research, natural language recognition, e-commerce and financial technology. The work is supported by US-based sales, marketing and technology executives as well as solution architects. Today, the company employs over 2500 people globally with over 50% being women and over 80% coming from low income families.

Anupam Biswas, Chief Delivery Officer, iMerit, said, "The team in Bhutan has already grown to over 120 people, fully skilled in a variety of data services that help train sophisticated algorithms. Our trainers have worked closely with them and they have also been trained on our proprietary software systems and quality control processes."

Dr. Tshering Cigay Dorji, CEO, Thimphu TechPark, said, "Thimphu TechPark welcomes iMerit to Bhutan. We are glad to support their operations with our infrastructure and services, and we hope that iMerit will become a major technology leader in Bhutan."

Based on the growth of its global customer base, iMerit has strong expansion plans in South Asia. The company plans to further invest in the skill development and growth of its delivery team in Thimphu.

About iMerit

iMerit works with customers to enrich and label their data, and to achieve the best results from their algorithms. iMerit's work powers advanced algorithms in Machine Learning, Computer Vision, natural language understanding, e-commerce, augmented reality and data analytics. We work on data for transformative technologies such as advancing cancer cell research, optimizing crop yields and training driverless cars to understand their environment. The company drives social and economic change by tapping into an under-resourced talent pool and creating digital inclusion. Our team of 2,500 full time staff includes over 50% women. The company is funded by Omidyar Network, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, and Khosla Impact. For more information, visit: www.imerit.net.

