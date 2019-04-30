IMEX Global Solutions, MSI Worldwide Mail And MAIL Inc. Rebrand As The MAIL Group

Financial institutions, direct marketers, e-tailers, publishers and catalogers benefit from an outstanding delivery network supported by an experienced team of logistics professionals who are now The MAIL Group. Chief Executive Officer, Bill Sickenberger states, "The new name is more reflective of the full portfolio of solutions we now offer under one brand. Our services include an unparalleled array of logistics options for both international and domestic delivery."

The TMG network of delivery partners in the U.S., Canada and abroad offers customers nearly limitless combinations of routing and delivery options which are both reliable and affordable. TMG customizes mailings based on volume, budget and other customer requirements. In addition, TMG customers benefit from a variety of services that increase their mailings' effectiveness and make them stand apart from others. This includes in-house printing, piece design and automated shrink wrapping for a higher-quality, custom-formed mail piece. "Today, more than ever, a mail piece needs to stand out. By listening to our customers and applying our own creativity and experience, we make successful mailings a reality. And we do so at a sensible price," states Sickenberger.

The MAIL Group will exhibit their new brand and comprehensive suite of domestic and international mail solutions at the National Postal Forum in booth #503.

The MAIL Group is a full-service mail solutions provider handling business-critical mail, packets, parcels, and publications via facilities located throughout the U.S., Canada and overseas. With extensive postal resources, experienced staff and a variety of in-house services, TMG provides creative, customized delivery solutions with personalized customer care. The MAIL Group is part of the family of bpost companies operating in North America.

SOURCE The MAIL Group