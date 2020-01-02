IMG Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Altair Technologies, Inc.

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG Companies, LLC ("IMG" or the "Company") has announced the acquisition of Altair Technologies, Inc. ("Altair"), and the recapitalization of the Company together with management and Addison Capital Partners.

"We are enthusiastic about the addition of Altair to the IMG platform," said Kam Pasha, CEO of IMG. "With Altair now joining Applied Fusion and IMG in this complementary and vertically integrated platform, we look forward to realizing synergies and serving our customers with a broad range of highly differentiated value-added services and world class manufacturing capabilities, together with our continuing commitment to the highest quality standards."

About Altair

Altair is a leading manufacturer specializing in furnace brazing technology together with full-service engineering services for bonding materials and the design and build of high vacuum components. Altair's core strengths include engineering, metallurgic science and extensive knowledge of manufacturing principles for vacuum and hydrogen brazing, including design and build expertise in application specific, high-vacuum sealed assemblies and devices thru a line of Linear Accelerators and high vacuum components. For additional information, please visit www.altairusa.com

About IMG

IMG has grown into a vertically integrated, high technology manufacturing business with unique capabilities primarily servicing a diverse base of customers within aerospace and defense, semi-tool, medical device and security sectors. Key areas of competence include fabrication and machining of critical components with a broad range of materials, geometries and size requirements, bonding of similar and dissimilar material through electron beam, laser and TIG/MIG welding as well as vacuum and hydrogen brazing, and engineering support in metallurgical science, design for manufacturability and sensitive mechanical processes. For additional information, please visit www.imgprecision.com and www.appliedfusioninc.com.

About Addison Capital Partners

Addison Capital is a private equity investment firm that seeks out partnerships with owners and operators of "smaller" middle market growth companies, often that are closely held or family owned businesses, to provide legacy stewardship, liquidity, growth capital and management resources to grow and build the greater enterprise. For additional information, please visit www.addisoncapitalpartners.com

