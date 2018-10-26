Imgur Joins Extra Life Gameathon to Support the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Community-powered entertainment platform Imgur will participate in this year's Extra Life Game Day, a 24-hour fundraising and gaming marathon to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals on November 3, 2018.

Extra Life, a yearly event uniting thousands of gamers around the world to play games in support of their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital, was launched in 2008 and since then has raised more than $40 million for sick and injured kids.

"Imgur is a community founded on the principles of positivity and sharing, and we couldn't be more excited to come together as a company and a community to support the incredible cause that is Extra Life," said Alan Schaaf, Founder and CEO of Imgur. "Not only do we love what they do to help kids in need, we also love the opportunity to game for 24 hours and support their work at the same time."

Last year, Imgur raised more than $15,000 for Extra Life, and the goal this year is to surpass $20,000.

To learn more about Extra Life or to donate to the cause, visit https://www.extra-life.org.

About Imgur

Founded in 2009, Imgur is the easiest way to discover and enjoy the magic of the Internet. It's where you'll find the funniest, most informative and inspiring images, memes, GIFs, and visual stories served up in an endless stream of bite-sized fun. Powered by a passionate community of 250M+ people from all around the world, anyone can join to share cool stuff and vote the best to the top. You'll always find something on Imgur to make you smile and brighten your day.

Press Contact: Weesie Thelen, press@imgur.com

SOURCE Imgur