Imhotep Institute Charter High School teacher named 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year

Shirley Posey, an 11 th grade biology teacher at Imhotep Institute Charter High School and one of the honorees, was recognized as the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year. Each of the teachers received a donation toward continuing STEM education in their school, four tickets to an upcoming Eagles game, a personalized Eagles jersey and football and were automatically nominated for the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year.

"Education is the foundation of future growth and success, and we recognize the criticality of exposing today's students to STEM subjects," said Robert Bryant, Axalta's CEO. "Axalta is proud to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles to honor, support, and celebrate teachers and the role they play in inspiring the next generation."

Posey was nominated by fellow teacher, Trichita Covington, who said, "Shirley's efforts have helped to increase her students' biology scores on the Keystone Exams and have motivated them to become innovative thinkers by using their imagination to apply the information they've learned in their textbooks. She's turned her biology classroom into a learning space that is producing the next generation of scientists and engineers." As the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year, Posey will receive additional funding and an Eagles-themed pep rally to be held for the entire school, when appropriate.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are proud to congratulate Shirley Posey, and all of the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teachers, on this well-deserved honor that recognizes their inspirational commitment to STEM education, their professions, and most importantly, their students," said Catherine Carlson, Philadelphia Eagles Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy. "Through each of their unique teaching styles and stewardship, these honorees are preparing their students to be future leaders. We are thrilled to join Axalta, as we do every year, in celebrating these unsung heroes for their passion, dedication and enthusiasm in the classroom."

The 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teachers are:

Andrew Bachman – Pottstown High School, engineering and technology

Dr. Ryan Baxter – West Catholic Preparatory School, engineering

Shaun DeLoche – Delran High School, mathematics

Vincent Doud – Woodbury Jr/Sr High School, video arts design and innovation

Shirley Posey – Imhotep Institute Charter High School, biology

Jess Kriegner – Ocean City Intermediate School, mathematics

Nancy Mulville – Cinnaminson High School, business/computer science

Brian Nucifore – Camden County Technical High School, engineering

Michael Omilian – Moorestown Friends School, mathematics

Melissa Tracy – Odyssey Charter School, social studies

Every year, the Philadelphia Eagles and Axalta honor outstanding fifth through 12th grade STEM educators across the Greater Philadelphia region as part of the All-Pro Teachers program. Axalta congratulates the 2020 winners and encourages students and schools throughout the Philadelphia region to learn more about the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program by visiting https://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/community/allproteachers/.

