IMI announces strategic distribution partnership with IMS

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Industries, Inc., the leader in secure drug delivery technologies, has announced its expansion into the home health market through a strategic partnership with Integrated Medical Systems, Inc. (IMS), a leading national distributor within the alternate site marketplace. The collaboration introduces IMI products to home infusion healthcare furthering drug integrity and security from pharmacy to patient.

IMI's tamper-evident products are standard of care for outsourced pharmacy compounders. In addition to the widely popular Tamper Evident Caps for syringes and IV Bags, IMI boasts a 50-year history of medical device manufacturing prowess with a variety of disposable medical devices that meet specialized needs. The new partnership with IMS offers a significant opportunity to expand and provide products to the home health market that has been largely underserved with tamper evident products. These products will enhance IMS's already impressive product catalog which includes a comprehensive line of medical disposable devices from top manufacturers, their 11 full-service distribution and biomedical service centers supply high-quality products for home infusion, respiratory therapies, enteral feeding, USP cleanrooms, personal protection and more.

"At IMS we take pride in being able to offer our customers innovative and unique products specialized for pharmaceutical and compounding professionals that deliver high-quality, high-value, drug delivery devices and connectors," said Tim McNamara, VP of Sales and Marketing, IMS. "We are very excited about our new partnership with IMI. This means we are now able to provide a superior solution for secure drug delivery for patients."

The partnership aims to increase accessibility and convenience for healthcare providers, provide new securities for specialty compounds in alternate care, and harmonize tamper evident standards of care across the healthcare industry.

To learn more about IMI and their products visit https://imiweb.com

To learn more about IMS visit https://www.integratedmedsys.com

About IMI

For 50 years, IMI has worked closely with pharmacists and compounding professionals to create innovative, American-made, sterile devices that meet very specialized needs. Throughout this time, IMI has established long-standing partnerships with some of the biggest names in healthcare. Through these partnerships and directly, IMI is delivering the kind of high-quality and high-value products that pharmacy operations demand.

About IMS

Integrated Medical Systems, known as IMS, is a leading national medical distributor within the alternative site market. Since 1993, IMS has offered a broad line of medical disposables from all leading manufacturers within the healthcare industry, carrying high-quality products at the best prices to help meet the unique needs of every single patient. Flexible rental, lease, and purchase options are offered on infusion and respiratory equipment, and new medical products are constantly being added to ensure the latest technology is always available. IMS' vast catalog of disposables includes infusion and respiratory supplies, enteral feeding, personal protection, USP cleanroom, and more. With patients and providers in mind, IMS has you covered.

