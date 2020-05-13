IMImobile North America delivers messaging solution to American Senior Communities to help keep families informed about COVID-19

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC, today announced it has partnered with American Senior Communities (ASC) to help support its strategic approach for effectively communicating COVID-19 information to resident families and employees for nearly 90 facilities across Indiana. The IMImobile solution enables ASC to calm concerns and fears of families distanced from loved ones residing in their nursing homes, while meeting the Indiana State Department of Health communication guidelines.

The program, which launched May 4th, allows families and employees to receive consistent updates and information about their local nursing home facility via SMS. As needed, detailed information is posted on a customized website and accessible through a link inserted in the text message. The solution reduces waiting times and prevents an increasing number of calls coming into the facilities. However, its power lies in the ability to quickly send relevant information to different user groups.

"IMImobile is helping us to close the communications gap created by the COVID-19 crisis. Their solution enables ASC to share updates about our nursing homes consistently and relevantly, supporting our commitment to providing compassionate, quality care to residents and their families. The team at IMImobile was able to implement the solution within days and has been a great partner in these uncertain times," states Mike Easley, CIO of American Senior Communities.

"In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have seen enterprises in need of new and creative ways to better serve their customers and communities and stay connected in ways that are relevant," states Bruce Bales, CEO of IMImobile, North America. "We are thrilled to be able to provide this type of solution for such critical care facilities that serve our communities such as ASC."

With more and more consumers wanting to be contacted through digital channels, enterprises must adapt their communications strategies to provide multi-channel digital solutions. This allows for the proactive, consistent, and relevant communication of updates and information—increasing satisfaction and reducing costs.

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organizations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Best Buy, IHG, McKesson, Walgreens and more.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices Boca Raton, Dubai, Hyderabad, Johannesburg and Toronto, and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

About ASC

American Senior Communities (ASC) is a retirement living and senior health and memory care provider that operates nearly 90 centers throughout Indiana. It also operates a community in Louisville, Kentucky.

As the largest senior care provider in Indiana, ASC offers a wide variety of lifestyle and care options including: Independent Living and Wellness, Assisted Living, Rehabilitation, Alzheimer's and Memory Care, Long Term Care, Hospice and Home Health.

Compassion, Accountability, Relationships and Excellence are the core values for American Senior Communities. These words not only form an acronym for C.A.R.E., they are our guiding principles and create the framework for all of our relationships with customers, staff, family members and the community at large. It's our caring people that make the difference at American Senior Communities. For more information visit ASCCare.com

