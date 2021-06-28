Immanuel Increases Wages, Benefits for Frontline Workers

"As we embark on our next generation of growth to serve more seniors, the community and each other, we know our seniors and employees continue to deserve the best," said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. "Part of these efforts is ensuring all Immanuel employees are paid a wage that offers the opportunity to grow and develop at work and at home."

The pay increases are only part of Immanuel's efforts to transform their work environment to further meet the needs of both senior residents, participants and employees. Over the next year, the organization will be introducing career pathing opportunities, a robust leadership competency program, hospitality training and more ways for employees to grow personally and professionally. This is in addition to Immanuel's existing employee benefit program that includes continuing education assistance, paid volunteer time off, and their Helping Hands Assistance Fund, a unique program that lends a financial hand to employees experiencing an unforeseen hardship or challenge.

"Our frontline and behind-the-scenes teams have gone above and beyond over the last year to protect the health and wellbeing of those we serve. That dedication has not gone unnoticed. We expect the best of our employees and are encouraging them to hold us to the same standard. When we're all working at our best, that means incredible experiences for the seniors we serve," said Gurley.

The Immanuel team will significantly expand in the coming months. The organization recently announced the acquisition of two additional communities, Grand Lodge at The Preserve of Lincoln, Neb., and Deerfield of Des Moines, Iowa. Immanuel will assume ownership of these communities, and further expand their reach in Nebraska and Iowa on Aug. 1, 2021.

"At Immanuel, we're proud to be here for people, not for profit. We're here to provide exceptional experiences to the seniors we serve and we're here to provide an extraordinary work environment for health professionals to thrive," said Gurley.

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel's house of brands includes: Immanuel Classic Courtyards, Lifestyle Villages, Signature and Care Communities, Lakeside Lofts, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation.

Immanuel owns and operates 14, 55+ active living, independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on nine campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel's service centered mission.

