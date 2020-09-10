Immanuel to Add Memory Support, New Amenities to Pacific Springs

"We're thrilled and excited to begin construction at Pacific Springs, an Immanuel Signature Community," said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president & CEO. "Our not-for-profit mission means we're continuously reinvesting in our communities. The needs of residents come first, that's the Immanuel difference."

Pacific Springs, an Immanuel Signature Community located adjacent to the Pacific Springs Golf Club at 805 S 173rd Plaza, offers premiere independent and assisted retirement living apartments to area seniors. The renovations will connect Pacific Springs Village's assisted living neighborhood to its independent living neighborhood while adding comprehensive memory support to the campus. Renovation plans also include enhanced common spaces including a new Thrive by Immanuel fitness center and wellness studio, onsite restaurant and lounge featuring a golf simulator, outdoor areas and walking paths, and a chapel beautifully adorned with a locally designed stained glass window donated by residents.

The new memory care apartments join Immanuel's existing memory care communities with the latest in compassionate programming supporting those with Alzheimer's and dementia. The memory support neighborhood includes plans for an outdoor courtyard, complete with covered porch and areas for art and music activities.

Immanuel's newest life enrichment programming is leading the way for these and other changes. Thrive by Immanuel, focuses on wellness of the whole person - mind, body and spirit. Education courses, social engagement, spiritual support and wellness are all incorporated through nine Thrive principles like music, lifelong learning, connection and more.

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel's house of brands includes: Immanuel Classic Courtyards, Lifestyle Villages, Signature and Care Communities, Lakeside Lofts, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation. More about Immanuel's brands: Immanuel owns and operates 14, 55+ active living, independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on nine campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel's service centered mission.

