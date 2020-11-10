Immediate Announces New Partnership with Prescription Discount Program ScriptSave WellRx

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immediate , a financial wellness company, today announced a new partnership with ScriptSave WellRx to provide discounts on prescriptions directly from the ImmediatePay app. The functionality is a new money saving offering within the suite of financial wellness tools Immediate provides, including earned wage access, budgeting tools, and more. Users will be able to quickly access savings from the prescription drug discount program by presenting their member card within the app upon checkout at any participating pharmacy.

ScriptSave WellRx negotiates discounts on drug prices with pharmacies nationwide, providing reduced prices on thousands of prescription drugs, including pet medications. Immediate users can access these discounted prices by simply showing their member card within the ImmediatePay app when checking out at the pharmacy counter. ScriptSave WellRx is accepted nationwide at more than 65,000 pharmacies, with an average savings of 60% and in some cases 80% off the retail drug price.

"We admire what Immediate is doing to advance financial wellness for employees across the U.S.," said Marcus Sredzinski, PharmD, executive vice president and chief operating officer for ScriptSave WellRx. "The economic challenges that people may be facing due to the pandemic has made it more important than ever to give them opportunities to save money on the things they need and purchase regularly. We're proud to offer our savings directly to Immediate users from within the ImmediatePay app."

"For employees with limited insurance or no prescription coverage, we can help significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs," said Debbie Payne vice president, sales and account management at ScriptSave WellRx. "And for those with health insurance, be it Medicare or a high deductible health plan, we can reduce the cost of medications not covered by their insurance, or even help them find a lower price than their insurance copay."

While individual cost savings will vary by each prescription drug, Immediate users will be able to instantly access a lower price drug price at the checkout counter. ScriptSave WellRx has saved consumers more than $10 billion dollars in prescription costs over the last 25 years.

"As a financial wellness company our focus is to help customers make better financial choices," said Matt Pierce, Immediate founder and CEO. "Healthcare costs can make up significant ongoing expenditures. It's important to us to provide our users with tools that will help them focus on making healthy financial decisions, and ScriptSave WellRx does exactly that. We evaluated different competitors in the market and ScriptSave's robust platform and competitive discounted price offerings were clearly the best choice. We're very excited for this partnership and the ability to offer these savings to our users."

About ScriptSave WellRx

ScriptSave WellRx negotiates drug prices in bulk with pharmacies across the nation, giving it access to pricing information for most prescription drugs being sold at independent and chain pharmacies. It makes these pricing data available at no cost via the free ScriptSave WellRx mobile app and website. The digital health company provides a fast, easy, free way for patients (and healthcare practitioners) to get a second opinion on what an out-of-pocket cost might be. Patients can price-check all their family's medications at most pharmacies in any zip code with just one click. Healthcare practitioners can price-check medications and share savings with their patients using the WellRx for HCPs app.

DISCOUNT ONLY - NOT INSURANCE. Discounts are available exclusively through participating pharmacies. The range of the discounts will vary depending on the type of prescription and the pharmacy chosen. This program does not make payments directly to pharmacies. Members are required to pay for all prescription purchases. Cannot be used in conjunction with insurance. You may contact customer care anytime with questions or concerns, to cancel your registration, or to obtain further information. This program is administered by Medical Security Card Company, LLC, Tucson, AZ.

About Immediate

Immediate partners with employers to provide their employees with wages that have been earned but not paid, whenever they are needed. With seamless time tracking and payroll integrations, same day and next day bank transfers, and the ability to put earnings directly on a debit card, Immediate is working to improve financial wellness and eliminate cycles of debt for employees by allowing them to access their hard-earned wages. To learn more, visit joinimmediate.com.

Media Contact

Vanessa Ulrich

(410) 534.1161

[email protected]

SOURCE Immediate

Related Links

http://www.joinimmediate.com

