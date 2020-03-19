Immediate Job Opportunities Available to Provide Substance Use and Mental Health Support Across Ohio Using New Telehealth Services

CLEVELAND, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Behavioral Health Center Inc (TBHC), announced today it is expanding its Peer Recovery Support Coaches by 5% and offering its proven peer support services via telehealth to meet the demands of its community and clients amid COVID-19.

TBHC's Community Peer Support Program helps those in need navigate complex mental health and substance use challenges. The program has historically been delivered face to face but in the current climate of social distancing, TBHC has worked diligently to create a state-of-the-art telehealth platform to ensure the seamless continuity of care for its clients to communicate with their Peer Supporters via telephone and secure video conferencing. The support delivered face to face or by phone or secure video is essential in helping individuals reintegrate back into their communities. Peer Supporters assist with a variety of facets of life, from housing and transportation to medical appointments and more. Certified Peer Supporters are accessible and successful examples of recovery, the individuals they encounter receive unique compassion and a shared experience of moving from hopelessness to hope.

Demand from current and new clients for TBHC's Community Peer Support Program continues to grow. Heightened awareness and increasing spread of COVID-19 has also amplified requests for the agency's services.

Headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, TBHC works with individuals in recovery with a wide range of emotional and behavioral diagnoses by delivering care and interventions using a highly personalized approach to meet the needs of each client. TBHC provides peer support in the community, hospitals and Cuyahoga County Jail, and has partnerships with Metro Health, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Thrive Hospital programs help link substance abuse and overdose survivors immediately with options for roads to recovery. These interventions ultimately reduce emergency room visits and increase the opportunity for long-term recovery.

"As public meetings continue to be curbed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, we are ensuring individuals in need can access Peer Support services through telephone or secure video," stated Brian Bailys, CEO of TBHC. "And individuals that have lost employment due to the coronavirus can have a new career with us in less than two weeks. The current climate of stress concerning the spread of COVID-19 puts individuals in recovery at a greater risk for relapse or increased anxiety, which makes being a Peer Supporter an incredibly rewarding way to positively impact the trajectory of someone else's life."

To become a Certified Peer Supporter for TBHC, individuals must complete 16 hours of online training, 40 hours of in-person training (which can be completed via video conferencing while COVID-19-enforced social distancing is in effect), pass an online test and submit an application to the State of Ohio. To apply to be a Peer Recovery Coach, contact (216) 220.8774, ext. 2.

To coordinate a phone or secure video appointment with a Certified Peer Supporter call (800) 577.2054.

About Thrive Behavioral Health Center

Thrive Behavioral Health Center (TBHC) is certified by Ohio Mental Health Addiction Services and offers a variety of programs to support individuals in recovery from substance use and mental health diagnoses. The agency's use of Peer Recovery Supporters provides individuals a unique level of support from those personally in successful recovery from substance use or mental health challenges a minimum of two years, enabling individuals to move from hopelessness to hope. Services are available to Medicaid-eligible individuals across 18 Ohio counties. Visit www.thrivepeersupport.com for more information or contact (800) 577-2054 to participate in TBHC's peer support programs.

Media Contact

Bethany Hilt

[email protected]

330.338.6633

SOURCE Thrive Behavioral Health Centers

Related Links

thrivepeersupport.org

