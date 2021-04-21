Immensa becomes first company in Saudi Arabia to receive Additive Manufacturing license approval from Ministry of Investments

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immensa Technology Labs, the region's leading additive manufacturing (3D Printing) company, was approved for additive manufacturing by KSA's Ministry of Investments. This license represents the first of its kind to be issued in Saudi Arabia and is in line with 'Vision2030' and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) which is giving importance to industry 4.0 with Industrial 3D printing and attracting international companies like Immensa to the Kingdom to localize advanced manufacturing technologies

Immensa is expanding its footprint and building its infrastructure in KSA to provide digital-inventory solutions to local and international oil & gas and manufacturing companies. The company has already acquired a 10,000 square-foot industrial additive manufacturing facility in Dammam and an office in Riyadh, with a network of other industrial 3D printing hubs being planned across the country.

The company's propriety digital inventory platform is a key driver in the digitization of supply chains globally and in localizing manufacturing. It is also aligned with the goals of 'Vision 2030' and Saudi Aramco's IKTVA initiative, the company's flagship localization initiative, designed to drive domestic value creation to achieve the 70% localization of all spending on goods and services.

Immensa's facility in the KSA includes metal, nonmetal, post-processing, and testing capabilities for oil and gas parts, the first-of-its-kind in the region, and the company aims to achieve the 2022 IKTVA excellence award, 'Best in Supplier and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Development.' It is also worth noting the Immensa is the only additive manufacturing company that holds an O&G ISO29001 certification and already provides digital inventory solutions to top-tier organisations across the region.

The company addresses the constraints of the global supply chain by decentralising manufacturing through a digital platform that would house the region's largest digital inventory of oil and gas spare parts; thus, saving millions of dollars in downtime and inventory holding costs.

In his comments, Fahmi Al Shawwa, CEO of Immensa Group, said: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents the largest manufacturing base in the region, and the level of interest we have been receiving from Saudi-based companies confirms our belief that we need to continue supporting young Saudi engineers and investing more in developing the workforce for additive manufacturing and digital inventory solutions in the kingdom. We are extremely proud of the calibre of Saudi engineers, who have joined our team; we will be dedicating our resources to developing local talents and qualifying Saudi engineers in various aspects of industrial 3D printing and digital inventory services."

Eng. Omar Abuhabaya, COO of Immensa Group and General Manager of Immensa KSA, said: "The technical expertise and digital platform that Immensa has developed over the past four years is unparalleled. Having the world's leading oil-and-gas-focused additive manufacturing company set up its operations in Saudi Arabia propels the kingdom to be a top player in the global industrial 3D printing space; building digital inventories that are enabled by additive manufacturing is a focal point for governments and organizations everywhere. Having supply chain resiliency and redundancy is no longer a luxury but a necessity, and today, only a few companies are capable and equipped to provide a full digital Inventory solution. Immensa's track record and experience in this domain allows us to hit the ground running and enable Saudi-based companies to utilize the benefits of digitisation and additive manufacturing."

Eng Abdulrahman Jilani, who sits on the Board of Immensa stated. "Additive manufacturing in its nature solving two critical issues for manufacturing in KSA specially for Oil&Gas; reducing lead time by localizing production on-demand and decreasing spare parts costs by shifting to digital warehousing. Immensa is well positioned to serve KSA demands as well as build local capabilities given its track record in serving other GCC NOCs, technical know-how and production capacity ".

The company regards the kingdom as its primary market, with regional operations being managed in the future from its Saudi offices. Besides its operations in the KSA, Immensa already has multiple production facilities in the UAE and offices in Kuwait and the United States of America.

SOURCE Immensa Technology Labs