Immersion Liquid Cooling Systems from BOX TECHNOLOGY

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happily, the immersion liquid cooling boxes were launched in 2022 after two years of research and development. At the same time, Box Technology launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo this month, because they had the vision of helping the mining community increase profits through mining equipment without harm to our planet.

BOX TECHNOLOGY specializes in immersion liquid cooling solutions. Customer satisfaction is their top priority. These immersion cooling boxes are popular in international markets, especially in North America.

Having communicated with worldwide crypto-mining customers, Box Technology company found what they have concerned about most is how to increase the hash rate and lessen annoying noise. Considering that some domestic and foreign enterprise giants have introduced immersion cooling technology into their data centers, making their servers run stably, decreasing breakdown and saving power. Inspired by this application, in 2020 the Project Manager conceived the idea of applying this sophisticated and costly technology to mining farms worldwide, benefiting crypto-mining people with better cost-performance immersion cooling products.

Now some companies have presented water-cooling miners. Water, however, has no chance of contacting the chips, so heat dissipation is not ideal. At the same time, it's easy for scale deposits to form. Differently, Box Technology's solution, with miners completely immersed in the oil liquid, performs better in both heat dissipation and noise reduction.

However, the research and development process is not always smooth. On the contrary, they encountered a lot of difficulties, even pains. For instance, there is no standard norm for immersion liquid cooling. Because large-scale application cases are few, immersion liquid cooling solution has not formed a trend in the mining industry. And no countries or sectors have formed a standard in this regard. They tried their best to create their way. To better meet customers' requirements, the design is based on UL certification.

Additionally, they had to overcome these difficulties, such as making the circulation system smooth, avoiding electric shock, simplifying installation, designing remote control, and adding a coolant filtering device. Two-year great efforts of the R & D team found solutions to all of these matters, providing users with the best experience.

Meanwhile, as a responsible enterprise, BOX TECHNOLOGY uses environmentally-friendly dielectric fluids, namely, non-toxic, harmless, and easily-dissolved, to respond to the idea of green sustainable development. In the early days, they contacted and selected plenty of single-phase fluid components suppliers and ultimately found several reliable ones.

As we all know, immersion liquid cooling product is a new thing, meaning that there is still a long way to go before popularity and recognition by markets and their team must make great efforts in marketing and promotion. Optimistically, there is no doubt that immersion liquid cooling will be the trend and mainstream in future mining.

