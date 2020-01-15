Immersive Experiences by Falcon's Creative Group Brings Jane Goodall's Story to Life at National Geographic Exhibition

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a variety of innovative multi-media storytelling techniques and technologies, "Becoming Jane" delves into the iconic scientist's remarkable journey and how she became one of the world's leading conservationists. Learn more: https://falconscreativegroup.com/selected-work/becoming-jane-the-evolution-of-dr-jane-goodall

Photo-realistic computer-generated imagery (CGI), 3D projection mapping, holographic displays, virtual character interactives, and augmented reality (AR) headsets were produced and developed by Falcon's Creative Group, an Orlando-based experience design company.

Exhibition highlights:

A projected picture gallery that transforms into an introductory film, with an unexpected visit from a curious chimpanzee appearing to leap out of the screens and move around the room.

A life-size hologram-like projection of Jane sharing her most memorable recollections.

An immersive 3D 10K theater experience that recreates Jane's point-of-view during her first encounters with chimpanzees. The film seamlessly incorporates photo-realistic computer animation with 3D virtual reality camera footage of Gombe Stream National Park.

A Falcon's Vision ™ augmented reality binocular experience with personalized engagement and interaction with virtual chimpanzees.

augmented reality binocular experience with personalized engagement and interaction with virtual chimpanzees. A "Chimp Chat" interactive installation where visitors can vocalize and communicate with a virtual chimpanzee.

"Our mission with this legacy exhibition is to celebrate the extraordinary life and work of Jane Goodall, exploring her early years, her fascinating studies in Gombe, and her current environmental advocacy through the Jane Goodall Institute. With Falcon's Creative Group, we have created engaging multimedia and interactive, hands-on experiences that will enhance the storytelling," says Alan Parente, Vice President of Creative at National Geographic.

This is the third such collaboration between the National Geographic Museum and Falcon's Creative Group, previously joining forces on "Tomb of Christ" and "Queens of Egypt." Falcon's was also the lead designer and media contributor for "National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey" in Times Square.

The "Becoming Jane" exhibition is organized in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute and is now open at the National Geographic Museum in Washington, D.C. through September 7, 2020. Then, it will travel to Los Angeles in late 2020 and more cities over the next five years.

About the National Geographic Society:

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of the world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org

About the Jane Goodall Institute:

The Jane Goodall Institute is a global community-centered conservation organization that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall. By protecting chimpanzees and other great apes through collaboration with local communities, best in class animal welfare standards and the innovative use of science and technology, we improve the lives of people, other animals and the natural world we all share. Founded in 1977 by Dr. Goodall, JGI inspires hope through collective action, and is growing the next generation of compassionate changemakers through our Roots & Shoots youth program, now active in over 50 countries around the world.

About Falcon's Creative Group:

Falcon's Creative Group, an entertainment design company, delivers innovative, powerful experiences that challenge the limits of reality and fire the imagination. Our passionate, award-winning team transforms everyday reality, every day.

