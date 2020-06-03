Immersive Wisdom awarded $950MM ceiling IDIQ contract to deliver its Real-Time JADC2 3D Geospatial Collaboration Software for the US Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS)

The awarded $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

In 2019, Immersive Wisdom announced that it had been awarded a major Air Force contract by AFWERX. Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. This Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) IDIQ award to Immersive Wisdom is a natural progression of that effort.

Regardless of their geographic location, Immersive Wisdom enables multiple users to work together in shared, synchronized virtual workspaces containing live 3D maps, layered with real-time information from any available source. Users can simultaneously visualize, plan, analyze, and act upon sensor inputs, cyber/network data, IoT feeds, enterprise applications, telemetry, tagged assets, 3D terrain/building models, LiDAR, imagery, and UAV footage/streaming video. Immersive Wisdom provides an omniscient, collaborative, real-time 3D view of complex environments. Allowing multiple users to be physically anywhere, while still being in sync via the same virtual space containing shared maps, video feeds, and real-time information, is critical for future mission success.

"Immersive Wisdom is extremely honored to serve the U.S. Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) with our real-time geospatial collaboration software platform for Joint-All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and Mission Planning," said Mike Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "We are extremely grateful to In-Q-Tel and our existing Air Force/DoD customers for helping our company grow to this inflection point."

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, is the creator of the Immersive Wisdom platform, a leading software product for real-time 3D geospatial collaboration across Virtual Reality, desktops, Mixed, and Augmented Reality. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Energy (incl. Oil & Gas), Transportation/Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . Immersive Wisdom is an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

