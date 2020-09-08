Immersive Wisdom connects four geographically distributed sites in real-time on SIPRNet within its real-time 3D geospatial collaboration platform in significant achievement for Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) OnRamp #2

PROJECT VANGUARD, powered by Immersive Wisdom's software, and driven by the vision of Mr. Cameron Conger, the Technical Director of 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Wing at Air Combat Command, has garnered the praise of Airmen across the entire Air Force over the past year. PROJECT VANGUARD has leveraged significant funding from AFWERX and AFRL/SDPE, with operational support from the ACC/DET3 Agile Battle Lab, to develop the next-generation JADC2 and targeting capabilities that shone brightly at ABMS OnRamp #2.

Immersive Wisdom and its teammates achieved the following capabilities, integrated with ABMS's DataONE and SmartONE:

Across FOUR remote distributed locations (Three Air Force, One Navy ) on SIPRNet (the customer's network), Airmen used Immersive Wisdom live in 3D to perform real-time targeting and C2 of the battlespace

) on SIPRNet (the customer's network), Airmen used Immersive Wisdom live in 3D to perform real-time targeting and C2 of the battlespace All physically distributed users were simultaneously present in an Immersive Wisdom 3D virtual geospatial room, complete with live 3D maps, imagery, and real-time track/sensor data from DataONE

Immersive Wisdom delivered its platform across desktops, Virtual Reality, and touch tablets, working collaboratively and in real-time, allowing flexibility across all user functions, regardless of location or austerity of environment

The platform provided real-time command and control and situational awareness for Agile Combat Employment scenarios, including the use of customer-provided LiDAR data, focusing on the ability to disperse, recover and rapidly resume operations in a contested or austere environment

Immersive Wisdom integrated with diverse space, air, maritime, and land-based sensor feeds (DataONE) and multiple AI/ML capabilities (SmartONE), in a purely vendor-agnostic manner, providing the ability to conduct immersive JADC2 throughout the entire exercise

AI detections and predictions (via SmartONE) delivered inside Immersive Wisdom aided operators in their decision making

High-accuracy 3D geospatial data from Vricon integrated within Immersive Wisdom enabled key precision of action

Real-time PLI (Position, Location Information) and video from Ghost Robotics unattended mobile sensors were integrated within the Immersive Wisdom 3D environment for Agile Combat Employment security scenarios

Immersive Wisdom's software – also provided on Apple iPads - allowed multiple users, including ABMS Distinguished Visitors, to see and interact with the 3D virtual geospatial battlespace via an easy-to-use touch interface, simultaneously with VR and desktop users

"As operators and decision makers are even more physically distributed due to our changing world, immersive 3D geospatial collaboration is becoming critical connective tissue for Joint-All Domain Command and Control," said Mike Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "At ABMS #2, we proved that we can deliver the power of our platform in real-time on SIPRNet, our customer's global network."

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, is the creator of the Immersive Wisdom platform, a leading software product for real-time 3D geospatial collaboration across Virtual Reality, desktops, touch tablets, as well as Mixed/Augmented Reality. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Energy (incl. Oil & Gas), Transportation/Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . Immersive Wisdom is an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

The Immersive Wisdom trademark is the exclusive property of Immersive Wisdom, Inc. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other Immersive Wisdom trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2020 Immersive Wisdom, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Brian Behling

VP, Government

Immersive Wisdom Inc.

202.355.4425

[email protected]

http://www.immersivewisdom.com

SOURCE Immersive Wisdom Inc.

Related Links

https://www.immersivewisdom.com/

