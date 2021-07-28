ImmixBio Announces Dr. Jane Buchan Joins Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("ImmixBio"), a biotechnology company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ for oncology and inflammation, today announced that world-renown institutional asset manager and well-recognized investment leader Jane Buchan, PhD has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Buchan to our Board of Directors at ImmixBio. Dr. Buchan is an incredible entrepreneur and leader in the global institutional investment world both at PAAMCO and Martlet and is a veteran board member," said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, ImmixBio Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Buchan's deep global investment expertise will be invaluable as we build foundations for a strong, innovative biopharmaceutical organization."

"ImmixBio is a transformative company with exceptional leadership that is working to build a world-class biopharmaceutical platform," commented Dr. Buchan. "I am looking forward to working with the team at this pivotal time in the company's development."

Dr. Buchan is also a member of the board of directors of Globe Life Inc. and AGF Management Ltd. Dr. Buchan is Chief Executive Officer of Martlet Asset Management, a private investment office established in 2018. Prior to founding Martlet, Dr. Buchan was Chief Executive Officer of PAAMCO, a fund of hedge funds, which she helped found in 2000, and Co-CEO of the holding company, PAAMCO Prisma Holdings. Under her leadership, the firm grew to $32 billion in assets under management. Dr. Buchan began her career at J.P. Morgan Investment Management in the Capital Markets Group. She has been an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. She recently served as chairwoman of the board for the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA) and is a member of the Advisory Board for the Master of Financial Engineering Program at UCLA Anderson School of Management. She is a Trustee of Reed College, Portland, Oregon and University of California Irvine Foundation. Dr. Buchan has been actively involved in initiatives to advance the careers of women in finance and is a founding Angel for 100 Women in Finance. Dr. Buchan has also been recognized with numerous industry honors and awards. Dr. Buchan earned a BA in Economics from Yale University and holds both a PhD and an MA in Business Economics (Finance) from Harvard University.

About ImmixBio

ImmixBio™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™. Our lead asset, IMX-110, is currently in phase 1b/2a clinical trials for solid tumors in the United States and Australia. Our proprietary System Multi-Action RegulaTors SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drugs that accumulate at intended therapeutic sites at 3-5 times the rate of conventional medicines. Our TME Normalization™ Technology allows our drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the tumor micro-environment, or TME. We have uncovered fundamental biological systems that link oncology and inflammation. Our pipeline includes Tissue-Specific Biologic™ candidates to treat inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Learn more at www.immixbio.com

Contacts

Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Gabriel Morris

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+1 (888) 958-1084

SOURCE Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.immixbio.com

