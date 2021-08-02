Immortals Enters Into Wild Rift Esports

Immortals enters Wild Rift esports with emerging YouTube star SeongHun "Hoon" Jang Tweet this

"To have an organization like Immortals invest in my passion for Wild Rift and include me in their expansion to mobile esports is mind-blowing, said Hoon. "Together, we will bring new and existing fans even more content to help make Wild Rift their passion, too."

"Our goal as an organization is to be the authentic and credible entry point for fans and brands to enter the gaming and esports industry," said Jordan Sherman, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Immortals. "Our organization is in a position where we are contribution margin positive across all of our business units, and we want to invest in areas of growth to invite more fans to become part of our community. With that vision as our guiding principle, Hoon is the perfect gamer to introduce our fans to Wild Rift."

Following the entrance into Wild Rift, Immortals now participates in three Riot Games esports titles including, League of Legends (LCS) and VALORANT.

"Our partners at Riot Games continue to show the market their excellence in creating competitive esports games and growing grassroots communities into long-term fans," continues Sherman. "We didn't have a second thought about investing in mobile esports knowing Riot continues to perfect their competitive model."

Check out the official announcement video here . Fans can support and celebrate Immortals via a specially created lens on Immortals Snapchat .

