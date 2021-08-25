Immortals Expands Front Office Team, Invests In Player Performance And Development

Elsewhere, key staff within Immortals spanning partnerships, content, business development, and more are being recognized for their accomplishments and stepping into elevated roles and responsibilities.

"At Immortals, we strive to be a destination where talented people are given the tools and opportunities they deserve. We're working hard to evaluate our processes and make our work environment the best in class in the esports industry. To that end -- we're thrilled to reward the growth of these talented team members," said Jordan Sherman, President and CCO of Immortals. "These elevated roles and responsibilities are our continued pledge to support those who work so hard for Immortal's accomplishments in the years to come."

The full list of internal promotions are as follows:

Caroline Beall - Director, Partnership Operations

Stephanie Hawkins - Director, Partnership Activation

David Jaffe - Senior Content Producer

Vincent Junior, Jr. - Manager, Operations & Business Intelligence

Meghan Anderson -- Manager, Partnership Activation

In addition to supporting players' mental health, Immortals will also offer all director level and above employees professional coaching via telehealth sessions with Boon Health. This personalized coaching platform will reinforce Immortals' commitment to industry-leading mental well-being and personal growth within the workplace.

