ImmoScout24 Partners with Branch to Power Mobile Growth via Web to App Journeys

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch (www.branch.io), the leading cross-platform solution for deep linking and attribution, has announced their continued relationship with ImmoScout24, the leading online marketplace for real estate in Germany and Austria.

Branch will provide its web-to-app Journeys product to drive users from the mobile web to ImmoScout24's app, while also maintaining the context of users' mobile web points of origin.

"We are beyond excited to see what this next phase of our relationship brings, which will see ImmoScout24 continue to leverage Branch's web-to-app Journeys banners. We are investing heavily in the DACH region to expand our footprint and we are thrilled to have a client like ImmoScout24 using our Journeys product in so many creative ways." said David Brown, Director of Customer Success, EMEA at Branch.

Ensuring an engaging customer experience across channels and platforms can be difficult across a fragmented mobile ecosystem and important consumer data often gets lost in the process. Branch will help ImmoScout24 use their mobile website as a personalized app acquisition channel.

"Branch is a valuable partner when it comes to the growth and engagement of our mobile app user base and we are happy to continue our cooperation," said Patrick Gerstenecker, Director of Product Management at ImmoScout24.

About ImmoScout24

ImmoScout24 is the leading online platform for residential and commercial real estate in Germany. For over 20 years, ImmoScout24 has been revolutionising the real estate market and supports over 20 million users each month on its online marketplace or in its app to find a new home or commercial space. That's why 99 percent of our target customer group knows ImmoScout24. With its digital solutions, the online marketplace coordinates and brings owners, realtors, tenants and buyers successfully together. ImmoScout24 is working towards the goal of digitising the process of real estate transactions and thereby making complex decisions easy. Since 2012, ImmoScout24 has also been active in the Austrian real estate market, reaching around 3 million users monthly.

About Branch

Branch provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. Branch powers mobile links and cross-platform measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and has been selected by over 75,000 apps since 2014 — including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, and many more.

PR Contact: Mada Seghete, Branch, (650) 209-6461, [email protected]

SOURCE Branch

