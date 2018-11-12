Immplay and Jay@Play Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

Snow Shine is a landmark in the evolution of connectivity and the first companion toy of its kind, able to interact with multiple inputs such as Spotify, YouTube, Alexa and more. So much more than a plush bear, Snow is true friend for preschoolers, engaging young learners and their families with original songs, stories, and games, helping to establish daily routines, healthy habits, preschool learning, and effective bedtime and sleep time practices. Snow also comes with many different interactive accessories, such as clothes, toys, books, and apps to extend the fun.

Families will love that they can rely on the safety and security of Snow! Snow Shine does not connect directly to the internet, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth and cannot collect any information. Snow Shine responds and connects only through sound. So Since Snow Shine does not communicate directly to the internet, families don't have to worry that a child can be monitored or contacted.

Over 10 years in the making, Immplay's Snow Shine is based on proprietary tech that founders Marco Carvalho and Ivan Zorn have been developing in China, Brazil, and Silicon Valley. Coming from a pedigreed crew, Snow was developed through extensive collaboration between Carvalho and Zorn and former talent and executives from such global companies as Universal, Disney, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., who are the leading experts in consumer products, toys, engineering, tech, entertainment, music and gaming industries. Additionally, Immplay partnered with research teams at Harvard University and the entrepreneurial organization, Endeavor, to ensure a high standard of tech, content, and learning.

Earlier versions of Snow have been well received, having been awarded the 2015 Toy of the Year in France and the Snow & Stella app was one of the most downloaded upon its release. Now, with the top-tier team at Jay@Play, Snow Shine will come out of hibernation and come to market under an exclusive licensing agreement. Jay@Play is globally known for their unparalleled expertise, global distribution, and keen sense of trendspotting what's hot and fun for kids. Jay@Play is the Master Toy Licensee for Snow Shine and his line of accessories, learning, and play products

"We are so excited to be joining the Immplay team on this endeavor," says Joe Sutton, Managing Director, Jay@Play. "Being at the forefront of an emerging toy technology is a once-in-a-life-time opportunity and we're looking forward to working together in a way that will change how kids interact with their toys."

"We could not ask for a better partner in Joe Sutton," says Marco Cavalho, CEO of Immplay. "He is the mastermind behind of some of the best and most successful toy lines in the world. He has great passion for products and is set to make Snow Shine 'shine' all over the world!"

The announcement was made at CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2019 - the annual program celebrates outstanding design. CES 2019 will run January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV

The CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, review submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

Immplay and Jay@Play's interactive ecosystem centered on Snow Shine will be on display at the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019.

Special invite to media:

Come and meet Snow Shine! Email hi@immplay.com to reserve a spot to see the demo in our suite at the Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day of CES.

About Immplay:

Immplay is a new, advanced learning and entertainment tech company based in Silicon Beach, Los Angeles. Immplay have a proprietary tech that founders have been developing new technologies for over 10 years in China, Brazil, and Silicon Valley.

About Jay@Play Int'l HK:

Jay@Play Int'l HK was established in Hong Kong in 2004. Since then, the company has expanded to include a showroom in New York, NY, USA. Jay@Play's portfolio of brands includes Boxy Girls, FlipaZoo®, Flip Zee Girls, Playbrites, and Twinkle Tents. Jay@Play's innovative and creative approach to toy development has been lauded by the toy industry, media, and influencers across the country. To learn more, please visit: www.jayatplay.com.

