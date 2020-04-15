Immune Boosting Tips And Best Practices From Leading Health And Wellness Brand, Youtheory®

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Scientific Officer for Youtheory®, naturopathic doctor Nick Bitz, is sharing his "go-to" tips for boosting immunity while at home.

These measures are not limited to Youtheory products and can be applied with a variety of high-quality wellness brands.

"Obviously, these are stressful times, and stress has been shown to take a toll on the body's immune response," noted Dr. Nick Bitz. "These are self-care immunity regiments I use and recommend to boost and improve physical and mental wellness."

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a powerful stress-reducing botanical that can bring calm and clarity to your day. Ashwagandha is scientifically proven to optimize stress hormones while reducing feelings of nervousness and occasional anxiety. Ashwagandha works by regulating key systems in the body to restore and maintain balance, helping you thrive under stressful conditions.

Youtheory Ashwagandha is a targeted stress support formula that features KSM-66® extract. KSM-66 is the highest concentration ashwagandha on the market and has been supported by over a dozen published, peer-reviewed clinical studies.

Dr. Bitz recommends taking 1,000 mg (2 capsules) for daily stress management, and 2,000 mg (4 capsules) during times of high stress.

Probiotics

Did you know that 70% of your immune system is in your gut? Numerous studies have shown that probiotics not only support a healthy digestive tract but also help strengthen the body's immune response.

Youtheory Spore Probiotic is uniquely designed to survive and thrive using three of the most widely researched spore probiotics available. They are extremely stable organisms that remain protected in a dormant state until they arrive safely in the intestinal tract to colonize, grow and proliferate. This advancement is simply a better way to replenish the body's microflora offering multiple advantages over traditional probiotic preparations.

Youtheory Spore Probiotic Powder contains 2 grams of prebiotic fiber and 6 billion CFU per serving including three DNA-verified probiotic strains: Bacillus clausii (MTCC 5980), Bacillus subtilis (MTCC 5981), and Bacillus coagulans (MTCC 5856).

Dr. Bitz recommends one scoop in 6-8 oz of water daily, preferably in the morning on an empty stomach.

Immune+

Youtheory's has recently launched their latest innovation, Immune+ Daily Wellness. This all-seasons immune product is designed to boost immunity and help strengthen resistance to stressors and environmental challenges. This powerful formula provides 100% of the daily value of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 and Zinc, plus a clinically supported dose of Wellmune® and Immune Assist® Organic Mushrooms. This can be purchased directly at Youtheory.com.

Other Tips and Recommended Products:

In addition to ashwagandha, spore probiotics and Immune+ here are other key supplements and tips Dr. Bitz recommends adding to your daily health routine:

-Elderberry syrup – 1 tablespoon per day.

-Ginger tea – 1-2 cups per day.

-Essential oils – add three drops to a diffuser to help purify the air. Floracopeia's Legends Protection Blend is my favorite.

-Garlic – add liberal amounts of raw or slightly cooked garlic to meals.

-Neti pot – rinse your nasal passages daily with a nasal irrigation device. NeilMed® Sinus Rinse is my favorite.

-Contrast hydrotherapy – take a warm shower and end with a cold spray for 30-60 seconds daily (focusing on head, throat, chest, low back, and extremities).

-Limit sugar and alcohol consumption.

About Dr. Nick Bitz

Nick Bitz, ND, is a board-certified naturopathic doctor who specializes in Ayurveda. He currently serves as the chief scientific officer at Nutrawise and helps develop nutritional products for the Youtheory brand. Bitz completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Denver, where he received a dual degree in human biology and cognitive neuroscience. He went on to earn his medical degree from Bastyr University and completed his medical residency at the Riverwalk Natural Health Clinic in Vail, Colorado.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all. Our goal is to develop pure, safe and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty and overall well-being. We believe that our products are only as good as our ingredients, so we travel the world to source the highest quality raw material from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to shelf, we're committed to best in class manufacturing processes, guarantee purity, potency and traceability of every product that is made and put on the retail shelf. Learn more at Youtheory.com.

