Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, 2022 - Opdivo and Keytruda Presents Significant Growth Opportunity

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is anticipated to cross US$ 25 Billion by 2022. The report provides a detailed analysis of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. The report also provides the current and forecasted market for immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Given the wealth of potential targets to overcome tumor-induced immune suppression, many novel active immunotherapies are in clinical development across a range of solid tumor types. The most advanced in development are checkpoint inhibitors. These checkpoint inhibitors have dramatically altered the natural history of hard-to-treat cancers by producing substantial clinical benefits for certain tumor types and patients. Some of these checkpoints are called PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4 receptors. They work by activating the body's immune system against antigens expressed on tumor cells. Drugs that target these checkpoints hold great promise and have generated a tremendous interest in further developing and exploring these strategies across the oncology disease spectrum.

Furthermore, the report provides insights about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest trends and developments impacting the industry growth. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. Moreover, the report provides the sales of commercialized immune checkpoint inhibitors.



The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market has been segmented on the basis of type of product into PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4. According to the report, PD-1 segment was estimated to account for the largest share in 2016 due to entry of multiple pharmaceutical players in the PD-1 inhibitors market, increasing investments from various key pharmaceutical companies and active research with many pharmaceutical companies looking to launch there products.



On the basis of type of cancer, the immune checkpoint inhibitors market is dominated by Lung Cancer & Melanoma applications with several companies and academic institutions focusing on novel treatment approaches, thus making the major contribution to the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market.



A major focus has been on the ongoing clinical trials for the development of innovative products. In this context, the report provides information about the immune checkpoint inhibitors programs at various stages of clinical development. In addition, the report highlights the strategic collaborations amongst the players for enhancing their market share.



The later part of the report discusses some of the prominent players in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. A brief business overview of each player has been provided along with their product and pipeline portfolios and recent developments. Overall, immune checkpoint inhibitor is an important and rapidly emerging field. This report will prove as a complete source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Overview



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Cancer Incidences

4.1.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Sales Driving the Market Growth

4.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population

4.1.4 High Healthcare Spending in Developed Economies

4.1.5 Strong Pipeline

4.1.6 Increasing Efficacy in a Wide Variety of Indications

4.1.7 Burgeoning Approval and Uptake of Immuno-Oncology Products

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Side-Effects Post Immunotherapy Treatments

4.2.2 Sky-High Development Costs of Cancer Immunotherapies

4.2.3 High Cost of Treatment

4.2.4 Lack of Awareness

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Opdivo and Keytruda Presents Significant Growth Opportunity

4.3.2 Combination Therapies Could Lead to Substantial Increases in Survival

4.3.3 Small Companies Offering Huge Opportunites for Next Generation Immunotherapies



5. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 2022



6. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, by Product Class

6.1 CTLA-4 Inhibitors (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein-4)

6.1.1 Yervoy (Ipilimumab)

6.2 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors(Programmed Death 1 and Programmed Death Ligand

6.2.1 Tecentriq (Atezolizumab)

6.2.2 Bavencio (Avelumab)

6.2.3 Imfinzi (Durvalumab)

6.2.4 Opdivo (Nivolumab)

6.2.5 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)



7. Application of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Major Indications

7.1 Head & Neck Cancer

7.2 Lung Cancer

7.3 Melanoma

7.4 Lymphoma

7.5 Leukemia

7.6 Others



8. Trends & Developments

8.1 Lucrative Investment Trend

8.2 Emergence of Targeted and Combination Therapies

8.3 NSCLC & Melanoma Showing Greatest Contributions to the IO Market

8.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck & Co: Top Immuno-Oncology Dealmakers



9. Strategic Collaborations & Alliances in the Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market



10. Pipeline Analysis of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors



11. Key Players Analysis

11.1 Genentech, Inc. (A Member of the Roche Group)

11.2 CureTech Ltd.

11.3 NewLink Genetics Corporation

11.4 Novartis AG

11.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.6 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.7 AstraZeneca Plc

11.8 Pfizer Inc

11.9 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

11.10 EMD Serono, Inc.



