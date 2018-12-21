Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Worldwide Markets, 2019-2023 - AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and Pfizer are Dominating
The "Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The immune checkpoint inhibitors market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.
The growing number of cancer cases being diagnosed across the globe. Various international and national level campaigns are conducted to increase the awareness about cancer and to help early detection of the disease.
High target affinity and specificity of immune checkpoint inhibitors drugs
Most of the approved therapies for cancer treatment have severe side effects, which lowers the patient compliance towards the treatment. Thus, these drawbacks help the immune checkpoint inhibitors market grow.
High costs associated with the treatment
Treatment cost is one of the major challenges for cancer patients. The high cost is mainly due to hospitalization, laboratory costs, and novel immunotherapies.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Pfizer
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- PD-1 inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- CTLA-4 inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Pfizer
