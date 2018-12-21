Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Worldwide Markets, 2019-2023 - AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and Pfizer are Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immune checkpoint inhibitors market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.

The growing number of cancer cases being diagnosed across the globe. Various international and national level campaigns are conducted to increase the awareness about cancer and to help early detection of the disease.

High target affinity and specificity of immune checkpoint inhibitors drugs

Most of the approved therapies for cancer treatment have severe side effects, which lowers the patient compliance towards the treatment. Thus, these drawbacks help the immune checkpoint inhibitors market grow.

High costs associated with the treatment

Treatment cost is one of the major challenges for cancer patients. The high cost is mainly due to hospitalization, laboratory costs, and novel immunotherapies.

Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

AstraZeneca

Bristol- Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Pfizer

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

PD-1 inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CTLA-4 inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

