Immune Deficiency Foundation Continues to Expand Spanish Language Resources as Part of Increased Commitment to Reaching Underserved Communities

TOWSON, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), a national patient organization for people living with primary immunodeficiency (PI), continues to expand its Spanish language resources and programming related to PI. The addition of these new resources are part of IDF's ongoing intentional efforts to raise awareness and shorten the time to diagnosis of PI in the growing Latino and Spanish-speaking community throughout the United States.

As part of IDF's expanded resources and programming, the organization recently hosted its first-ever virtual education session offered entirely in Spanish. The session included an overview of the immune system and how PI impacts the body and was presented by Dr. Vivian Hernandez-Trujillo. The virtual education session was attended by more than 120 participants from 22 states across the country.

"PI often goes undiagnosed and untreated for far too long, particularly for patients in minority and underserved populations, including Spanish-speaking communities," said Dr. Hernandez-Trujillo. "Awareness and education is a critical component to making sure patients get the resources they need as quickly as possible. I am proud to be part of IDF's expanding efforts to reach across racial and socioeconomic barriers to increase access to information and treatment for people just learning about or living with these diseases."

IDF's PI Conference will be held on June 23-26 and will feature more than a dozen sessions that will be presented or captioned in Spanish. The conference will also mark the launch of a virtual support group in Spanish and Grupo de Apoyo. To date, the conference has registrants from 46 countries, which is a testament to the international reach of IDF's resources and programming. Those interested in learning more or registering can visit www.primaryimmune.org/conference

In addition to event-focused programming, IDF also provides education and advocacy materials in multiple languages on its website and in a wide variety of printed materials available for physicians, patients, and their families.



"When it comes to access to diagnosis and treatment of PI, I am thrilled we are continuing to take steps to make sure that everyone has a seat table and access to information and resources," said Ashley Ferreira, Program Manager for Diversity and Inclusion at the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

About IDF

Founded in 1980, the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) improves the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life of people affected by primary immunodeficiency through fostering a community empowered by advocacy, education, and research. There are approximately 250,000 people who are diagnosed with a primary immunodeficiency (PI) in the U.S. These individuals often find it difficult to receive specialized healthcare, proper diagnosis, and treatment. Individuals affected by PI also experience difficulties financing their healthcare, finding educational materials, and locating others with whom to share their experiences. IDF helps individuals overcome these difficulties so they can live healthy and productive lives. In addition, the constant presence of IDF assures patients, their families, and their medical caretakers that there is a place to turn for help.

SOURCE Immune Deficiency Foundation

Related Links

http://www.primaryimmune.org

