Immune Deficiency Foundation President & CEO Addresses Plasma Shortage at National Patient Summit

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid troubling reports of significant drops in plasma donations, John G. Boyle, President & CEO of The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), a national organization for people affected by primary immunodeficiency (PI), addressed the looming plasma shortage at the IDF 2020 National Summit, a virtual event held over the weekend focused on the PI community on a national level.

Since the onset of COVID-19, our team at IDF has continued to monitor the pandemic's impact on global and domestic source plasma supply levels. In particular, we are concerned about how the drop in supply will translate to reduced availability of immunoglobulin (Ig) products, lifesaving, lifelong treatments for people with PI, specifically those who have antibody deficiencies.



Estimates on the decrease in source plasma donations over that past eight months vary, but we know that a global Ig shortage is a real possibility. As we continue to monitor what's happening, we are growing increasingly fearful of how this shortage will affect those who rely on IG or other plasma-derived therapies.



IDF has engaged various stakeholders on an international level to get any details we can. While specifics are in short supply, we know others share our concerns.



Within the last week, the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) shared a statement regarding their assessment of source plasma levels and the urgent need for donations.



There have also been several recent news articles regarding the shortage of source plasma, highlighting both the perspective of pharmaceutical companies and patients who rely on plasma-derived therapies.



Please know we will continue to share any new information we have on this worrisome and evolving situation with the PI community as soon as we have definitive updates.



While we wait to get more details, one thing we know for sure is we can all help make a difference by strongly encouraging plasma donations. It's our only true path forward here. At IDF, we are thrilled with our new Plasma Hero initiative that not only honors existing plasma donors, but also serves as a resource for anyone considering plasma donation. Please take a few minutes to visit www.plasmahero.org to learn more. Most importantly, though, please share it with your friends, family, and social circles.



Thank you for your continued patience during these trying times. Our team will remain vigilant in seeking information and proactively arming our PI community with knowledge when we know more.

The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) improves the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life of people affected by primary immunodeficiency through fostering a community empowered by advocacy, education, and research.

