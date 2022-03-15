Immune Health Products Market is projected to reach US$ 28,996.3 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 9.4%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the study undertaken by Astute Analytica the Global Immune Health Products Market was valued at US$ 16,955.1 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 28,996.3 Million by 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during forecast period 2022-2027. The global immune health products market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic illness and rise in number of online shopping, internet penetration has led to growth in demand for immune products. Immunity boosting food products are also referred as immunity boosters, which are used to strengthen people's bodily immune systems. A healthy immune system protects the body by forming a barrier that prevents invaders or antigens from entering the body. If one slips through the barrier, the immune system produces white blood cells and other chemicals and proteins that target and destroy these foreign substances. Moreover, as individuals become more interested in personal fitness, there is a greater demand for immune-boosting products that include vitamins, herbal extracts, probiotics and other ingredients.

The global immune health products market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic disease such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease and rise in number of online shopping and penetration of internet has led to growth in demand for immune products. Also, there are major players across the globe who are focusing on the various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisition, collaborations, advancements in products, expansion of plants and development of products among others which is boosting the market growth in the coming years. However, rise in number of counterfeit drugs due to lack of knowledge, consumer purchase counterfeit drugs on internet. Therefore, this rise in number of counterfeit drugs inhibit the immune health products market growth.

Market Segmentation

Plant based segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2021

Based on source, the immune health products market is segmented into plant based, animal based and microorganism based. The plant-based segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2021 primarily due to rise in demand for plant-based roots and tubers immune health products in the market. While, the microorganism based immune health products segment is expected to project the CAGR of 10.3% in immune health products market during the forecast period.

Semi-processed segment is expected to project the fastest CAGR in the Global Immune Health Products Market

Based on processed type, the immune health products market is classified into raw, semi-processed, processed/packaged and frozen. The processed/packaged segment contributed the major share in the global immune health products market in 2021 owing to increased demand for the proper packaged products with detailed description.

Tablets segment contributed the major share in the Global Immune Health Products Market in 2021

Based on form, the immune health products market is segmented into tablets, powder, liquid and others. Among these, tablets segment dominated the market due to its availability of perfect dosage as there is no requirement for measurement of dosage. The powder segment is expected to project the fastest CAGR of 10.4% in the global immune health products market.

Vitamin segment contributed the major share in the Global Immune Health Products Market in 2021

Based on type, the immune health products market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, phytonutrients, amino acids and others. As individuals become more interested in personal fitness, there is a greater demand for immune-boosting products that include vitamins, herbal extracts, probiotics and other ingredients. Omega-3 Fatty Acids segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Metabolism segment is expected to project the highest CAGR in the Global Immune Health Products Market during the forecast period

Based on function, the immune health products market is segmented into fitness, anti-inflammatory, digestion, metabolism, disease prevention, personal protection and others. The fitness segment contributed the major share in the global immune health products market in 2021 due to rising interest for fitness among people.

Online Stores segment holds the highest share and is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the immune health products market is segmented into medical stores, convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores and others. The online stores segment contributed the major share in the global immune health products market in 2021 and is expected to project the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. This is growing due to the rising internet penetration and progressions in the e-commerce shopping sites.

North America is the dominating region in the Global Immune Health Products Market

North America is the dominating region in the global immune health products market owing to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes, coupled with growing awareness about self-wellness and health. Whereas, Asia Pacific immune health products market is growing at a fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. As China is the central hub for business across industries, as well as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global immune health products market are Bayer AG, Herbalife Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia, Plc, Amway Corp, Add Veda, Banyan Botanicals, GNC Holdings, Herbalife Nutrition, Nature's Way and Source naturals among others.

Global Immune Health Products Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as product development and collaboration in order to have a grip in the stabilized global market scenarios. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Overview

