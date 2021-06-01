Immunic, Inc. Announces Appointment of Inderpal Singh as General Counsel

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced the appointment of Inderpal Singh as General Counsel, effective today. In his new role, Mr. Singh will be responsible for legal and compliance matters and will become part of the management team of Immunic.

"Inderpal is a seasoned legal executive, having spent 20 years in-house, advising several of the world's largest life sciences companies. As such, he brings to Immunic extensive legal knowledge related to clinical development, operations, regulatory affairs, and commercialization," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "We welcome Inderpal to the management team and look forward to his guidance as we continue to advance our pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies, including our lead program, IMU-838, through clinical development and eventually to potential regulatory approval."

Mr. Singh joins Immunic from Sandoz International GmbH, where he served as the Global Legal Head of Biopharma since January 2018. During his tenure at Sandoz and as a member of various leadership teams, he was responsible for all legal activities, including development, regulatory, and medical matters, as well as commercial operations, business development, alliance management and market access for biopharma. Before that, from 2015 through 2017, Mr. Singh served at Merck KGaA as Global Legal Head of Global Manufacturing and Supply and Regional Counsel of Middle East and Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States and Turkey. From 2013 to 2015, he was Legal Director (Europe) at Biogen Idec International GmbH. Earlier in his career, Mr. Singh spent 15 years in legal positions of increasing responsibility at Pfizer Deutschland GmbH and Pfizer Inc. (U.S.).

After earning his college degree in India, Mr. Singh qualified as an attorney with specialization in Corporate and Commercial Law at Johannes-Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany. He also completed two executive MBA programs at the University of Mannheim, Germany and INSEAD Business School in Fontainebleau, France.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect, is currently being developed as a treatment option for multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and primary sclerosing cholangitis. IMU-935, a selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor RORγt, is targeted for development in psoriasis and Guillain-Barré syndrome. IMU-856, which targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function, is targeted for development in diseases involving bowel barrier dysfunction. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Immunic's three development programs and the targeted diseases; the potential for Immunic's development programs to safely and effectively target diseases; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company; expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the company; and the executive and board structure of the company. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

Contact Information

Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

[email protected]

US IR Contact

Rx Communications Group

Paula Schwartz

+1 917 322 2216

[email protected]

US Media Contact

KOGS Communication

Edna Kaplan

+1 781 639 1910

[email protected]

SOURCE Immunic, Inc.

Related Links

www.imux.com

