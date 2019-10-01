Immunicom Secures an Additional $1.85 Million Bringing its Series B Funding to $12.85 Million

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunicom, Inc ., a medical technology company that has been awarded FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its non-pharmaceutical solution for treating stage IV metastatic cancer, gained an additional $1.85 million towards its Series B investment round on September 9th. This increases Immunicom's overall capital raised to $21.85 million.

Immunicom has also hired Raju Chauhan as Vice President of Program Management to provide guidance and oversight to both internal and customer facing initiatives. "We are very fortunate to add Raju to Immunicom's growing team," said Amir Jafri, the company's Founder and CEO. "With Raju on our team we will be more proficient in achieving our fast-paced global business deals and groundbreaking research goals to accelerate bringing Immunopheresis to the world."

Raju has over 30 years of experience working in the technology development and managing teams across the globe with a proven record of creating and delivering, innovative, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical business problems. He has been an integral part of managing projects for several fortune 50 companies as well as healthcare space. At Cardinal Health, Raju managed teams spread across several locations in USA. Raju has also managed and worked with many different teams in several countries including Canada, China, India, and Ukraine. Raju has worked in many different industries including Medical Device Manufacturers, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Software, Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Airlines, Credit Bureaus, Background Checks, Real Estate, Professional Services and Utilities.

Raju received his Master of Computer Science degree from Mississippi State University.

About Immunicom

Immunicom, Inc. is a privately-held medical technology company located in San Diego, CA focused on developing innovative, non-pharmaceutical approaches for treating cancer, inflammatory diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Immunicom's revolutionary blood-filtering technology has the potential to effectively treat a wide variety of cancer types including those that have not responded to other treatment strategies including other drug and biological-based immunotherapy options with possibly fewer side effects. The company seeks to leverage its technology to address unmet medical needs and improve patient access and affordability of cancer and other inflammatory and autoimmune disease treatments around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding Immunicom products, technological capabilities, and future business aspirations. All such statements are based upon current Immunicom expectations and involve a number of business and technical risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, unexpected changes in technologies, uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization, intellectual property protection, and the ability of our products to gain market acceptance.

