Immunity Boosting Superfruit Juices From The Heart Of The Amazon Rainforest Help Indigenous Communities Prevent Deforestation

Peru is home to the second largest portion of the Amazon Rainforest, a treasured ecosystem renowned for its majestic beauty and biodiversity. In it grows some of the most unique plant species on the planet. The Buriti and Camu Camu superfruits have grown deep within the Amazon wetlands for thousands of years. These exotic superfruits are now being wild-harvested by indigenous communities, using sustainable harvesting practices, as the basis for a new line of immunity-boosting Superfruit Juices bearing the Amazon River's ancient name: AMARUMAYU ("AMARU" = snake + "MAYU" = river).

Unveiling a New Bio-economic Model

With the shared goal of creating a better planet, AMARUMAYU has worked closely with the Peruvian Government, the Peruvian Minister of Environment, the NGO Nature and Culture International, and the Indigenous People's Chamber of Commerce to establish a bio-commercial business for the sustainably harvested Buriti and Camu Camu superfruits. Years in planning, AMARUMAYU's mission is to mitigate climate change by preventing the deforestation of the Amazon, which has reached 17% in the last fifty years and, if continued, could result in the release into Earth's atmosphere of the massive quantities of carbon currently sequestered beneath the Amazon.

AMARUMAYU's regenerative approach uses fruit only from trees that have not been cut down, preserving the state of the native flora and fauna. By creating a commercial market for these Amazonian superfruits, they are valuing the trees from which these superfruits are grown, thereby protecting them. In tandem, they are investing in opportunities for the indigenous communities that call the Amazon home - the true Guardians of the Rainforest – empowering them to earn an income by protecting and preserving it.

Immunity Boosting Super Fruits

AMARUMAYU's Buriti with Cocona and Camu Camu Superfruit Juices are 100% juice, with no added sugar and no preservatives. Long prized for their powerful health benefits, the exotic Buriti and Camu Camu superfruits are rich sources of immunity-boosting vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. Buriti Superfruit Juice, which includes juice from the native Cocona fruit, supports the immune system and helps rejuvenate the skin, thanks to its high concentration of Vitamins A and C, Omegas 3, 6 and 9, and minerals like potassium, iron, and calcium. Camu Camu Superfruit Juice boasts 570% DV of Vitamin C in each 16 oz. serving. It is an antioxidant-rich juice derived from nature's most potent source of Vitamin C – Camu Camu contains fifty times as much Vitamin C as an orange. Thirst-quenching, nourishing, and delicious, AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices can be enjoyed throughout the day.

From the Amazon Rainforest to Amazon

AMARUMAYU's Buriti with Cocona and Camu Camu Superfruit Juices are available in the United States, exclusively on Amazon. Convenient, ready-to-drink, and packaged in 16 oz aluminum bottles that are reusable and recyclable, AMARUMAYU is available by the six-pack for $35.94. To celebrate the brand's launch, six-packs are on sale at the 20% off introductory pricing of $28.75. The packaging artwork illustrates the traditional harvesting process in the Amazon.

About the Movement

AMARUMAYU's purpose-driven initiative goes beyond nutritious and delicious juices. By investing in five million hectares of protected jungle within the Peruvian Amazon to sustainably harvest the Buriti and Camu Camu superfruits, they help protect the Amazon, including 2.5 million hectares of the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, and all its inhabitants in the Abanico del Pastaza: over 700 different species of birds, 120 species of mammals, more species of fish than in the Atlantic ocean, 3.8 million hectares of fruit-bearing trees, and over 300 indigenous communities.

AMARUMAYU works in collaboration with SERNANP (National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State), under the Peruvian Ministry of Environment, within three Amazonian national parks - Pacaya Samiria, Pucacuro and Alpahuayo Mishana - to monitor any exploitation activity, as well as Nature and Culture International, an NGO that cares for the well-being of indigenous communities, and the Peruvian Indigenous People's Chamber of Commerce. AMARUMAYU's bio-business has been endorsed by global organizations such as the United Kingdom Partnership for the Forest.

The Añaños family, who grew up on a farm in the mountains of Peru, have entrepreneurial credentials that include the founding of AJE, a multinational beverage manufacturer, over 30 years ago. Witness to the country's threatened rainforest, they created AMARUMAYU as a bio-commercial enterprise to facilitate the protection of the Peruvian Amazon from deforestation, and in doing so they put their vast beverage manufacturing expertise and their knowledge of the local superfruits to work. Their mission is threefold: fight climate change, protect biodiversity, and empower indigenous communities. AMARUMAYU is better for you, better for the Amazon, better for the Planet.

