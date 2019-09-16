ImmuniWeb Discovery to Reduce Complexity and Costs of Dark Web Monitoring and DevSecOps

The ground-breaking product offers an all-in-one solution to illuminate an organization's attack surface, to scorecard asset security and compliance, and to shed light on data leaks and Dark Web exposure

ImmuniWeb

GENEVA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmuniWeb, a global application security testing and security ratings company, is thrilled to announce the launch of ImmuniWeb® Discovery that now offers:

- continuous discovery of external digital web assets
- actionable security ratings of asset hackability and attractiveness
- continuous web security testing, best practices and compliance monitoring (PCI DSS, GDPR)
- continuous monitoring of data leaks, source code exposure, phishing and domain squatting
- monthly subscription starting at $99 per organization

ImmuniWeb® Discovery: Web Security in a Swiss Army Knife
ImmuniWeb® Discovery substantially diminishes application security complexity and operational costs by:

- Eliminating grey areas, illuminating shadow and abandoned assets
- Delivering actionable security metrics to better prioritize risks and threats
- Reducing time and effort required to manage application security and compliance
- Detecting data leaks incidents and intellectual property infringement in a timely manner
- Unburdening security teams from routine activity to focus on business-critical tasks

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO and Founder of ImmuniWeb, says: "The mushrooming number of security vendors with overlapping solutions has created a convoluted and difficult to manage security landscape for many large and small organizations.

"Security analysts and developers waste a considerable amount of their time identifying, prioritizing and coordinating their efforts. ImmuniWeb Discovery offers a consolidated approach to address these costly challenges in a simple, measurable and predictable manner. Its accessible price, effortless deployment and holistic approach bring peace of mind to organizations of all sizes and erect a formidable barrier against cybercriminals."

The entire process is production-safe and tailored to ensure availability and accessibility of the monitored assets. Simply enter your company name and main website URL to get a helicopter view of your assets, measured and scored.

