Immuno-oncology Cell Therapy Market worth $34.69 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Market Therapy Type (CAR-T Cells, NK & NKT Cells, TAA/TSA targeted T Cell, TCR T Cell, Cytokine-induced killer cells, Dendritic cells, Macrophages, and Other Cell Therapies), Major Indication (Head & Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Melanoma, Lymphoma, Leukemia, and Others) – Technology Trends, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030."

According to the latest market research research, the global Immuno-oncology cell therapies market size is valued at US$ 7.20 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 34.69 Billion in 2030 recording a promising CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 through 2030.

The introduction of new immunotherapies for cancer treatment has drastically transformed the landscape of the oncology industry. Immunotherapy is a relatively recent topic of cancer treatment. Immunotherapy aims to use the immune system's ability to recognize, target, and kill malignant cells. Immuno-oncology is a biological treatment that boosts the body's immune system to stop cancer growth. The oncology market today could be quickly superseded by next-generation therapies in the upcoming forecast period. Their ongoing clinical trials and recent FDA approvals emphasize their potential as effective first-line or follow-up cancer medicines. One of the most significant developments in cancer since the introduction of chemotherapy is the approval of CAR-T cell therapy products. The current clinical development focuses on identifying new indications for T cell therapy, developing safer T cell therapy platforms, and manufacturing T cell therapy more efficiently. Furthermore, COVID-19 Pandemic is significantly increasing the need for immuno-oncology cell therapies, and hence, in future, there will be a high requirement of cell therapies, which will ultimately result in immuno-oncology cell therapy market growth.

The Immuno-oncology Cell Therapy market growth is attributed to numerous factors including fast adoption of cancer immunotherapies over other conventional cancer treatments, development of bioinformatics tools, high prevalence of cancer worldwide, and increased demand for personalized medicine. According to the American Cancer Society, In 2020, 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States. The rising number of research and funding activities in the immune-oncology and robust focus on research activities from government health institutions and pharma giants in Immuno-oncology therapy development is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the use of various bioinformatics tools reduces the cost and time of the drug development process, enabling pharmaceutical companies to monitor and evaluate their products more efficiently and rapidly. Thus, bioinformatics and different software tools increase the interest of researchers to innovate novel cancer therapies, thereby increasing the adoption of the cancer immunotherapy market.

However, the high cost of immuno-oncology therapies, stringent regulatory requirements for biomarkers, and poor reimbursement policies are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to high healthcare expenditure and awareness among people. European region also holds a significant market share for the immuno-oncology cell therapies market. It is expected that the support provided by government bodies for research & development and increased clinical trial programs in healthcare will drive the market in the European region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period (2021-2030) due to the high prevalence of cancer, increasing use of bioinformatics tools & data for drug designing, and rising government funding for healthcare sector. Significantly, China, India, and Japan are the major countries in this market.

The immuno-oncology cell therapy market is fragmented with the presence of many players with therapeutic products in clinical trials, which are expected to get approval in the upcoming forecast period. Most of the leading players use various strategies such as new product launches in developed countries, partnerships, expansions, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their value in this market. In January 2021, Novartis (Switzerland) collaborated with BeiGene, Ltd. to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene, Ltd. in major markets outside of China. This agreement is expected to accelerate the potential for Novartis to enter the large and growing checkpoint inhibitor field. Tislelizumab is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages

The global immuno-oncology cell therapy market covers prominent players like Agios Pharmaceutical, Atara Biotherapeutics, Novartis, Juno Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Shenzhen BinDeBio Ltd., Kite Pharma, Autolus Limited, China Immunotech Co., Ltd., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, bluebird bio, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cell Design Labs, Calibr, Carina Biotech, Editas Medicine, Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Cell Medica, Amgen, Celularity, Celyad, Fortress Bio, Fate Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, JW Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, Ziopharm, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Medigene, Medisix Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Lion TCR, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Posedia Therapeutics, Zelluna Immunotherapy, and others prominent players.

Key Developments:

In Dec 2021, Novartis unveiled T-ChargeTM, its next-generation CAR-T platform, which will serve as the platform for several new investigational CAR-T cell therapies in the Novartis pipeline. Novartis continues to improve the T-Charge platform, which protects T cell stemness, a crucial attribute linked to therapeutic potential, while also implementing significant process savings.

In Nov 2021, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced that CT041, an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate against the claudin18.2 protein (CLDN18.2) for the treatment of gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJ), has been granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) eligibility by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In Aug 2021, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Kite's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KITE-363, the company's first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatment that targets two antigens, CD19 and CD20. Kite intends to begin a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial assessing KITE-363 in large B-cell lymphoma with this approval (LBCL).

In Aug 2019, Celgene and Immatics Biotechnologies will collaborate to explore breakthrough adoptive cell therapies for a variety of diseases. Immatics plans to develop T-Cell Receptor Engineered T-cell Therapy (TCR-T) programmes targeting solid tumour targets found by Immatics' XPRESIDENT technology under the terms of the firms' strategic collaboration and option agreement.

In Jan 2018, Celgene Corporation (U.S.) acquired Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), a company engaged in the development of CAR T and TCR (T cell receptor) therapeutics. This acquisition added a novel scientific platform and scalable manufacturing capabilities to complement Celgene's haematology and oncology leadership.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Therapy Type

CAR-T Cells

N.K. & NKT Cells

TAA/TSA targeted T Cell

TCR T Cell

Cytokine-induced killer cells

Dendritic cells

Macrophages

Other Cell Therapies

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Major Indication

Head & Neck Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Melanoma

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Europe Immuno-oncology cell therapies market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America Immuno-oncology cell therapies market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific Immuno-oncology cell therapies market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Immuno-oncology cell therapies market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Immuno-oncology cell therapies market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

