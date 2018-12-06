Immuno-oncology Development Trends and Opportunities
Summary
"Immuno-oncology Development Trends and Opportunities", report provides an overview of current clinical development trends for Immuno-Oncology (IO) within the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China), including a history of recent approvals, indications currently being explored for Immuno-Oncology (IO) agents of all modalities, targets being selected for Immuno-Oncology (IO) therapies, and combination strategies being investigated for approved Immuno-Oncology (IO) agents.
In addition, the report provides disease overviews, epidemiology, current recommended treatment regimens and Immuno-Oncology (IO) approvals, and Immuno-Oncology (IO) clinical trial trends for 17 indications identified on the basis of representing the largest commercial opportunities for Immuno-Oncology (IO) agents. Clinical trial trends analyze ongoing trials by sponsor type and modality, as well as ongoing combination trials for approved Immuno-Oncology (IO) therapies.
Immuno-Oncology (IO) is the treatment of cancer with therapies that stimulate or suppress the body's own immune system. Several distinct modalities of IO therapy exist, including bispecific T-cell engaging monoclonal antibodies, cellular immunotherapy and adoptive cellular therapy, cancer vaccines, checkpoint modulating monoclonal antibodies, and oncolytic viruses.
Scope
This report combines primary research from a cross-specialty panel of oncology experts with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape.
Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research -
- Quotes from 13 US-, 5EU-, and Japan-based key opinion leaders
- Summary of IO product definitions and classifications
- Overview of development opportunities for IO agents across indications, including emerging indications and clinical targets, and novel combination strategies
- Outline of 17 key indications for IO agents, including current EU and US guideline recommendations, IO's current place in the treatment algorithm, and a review of ongoing clinical trials
- Call-outs of key information and details
- Insight from GlobalData's specialist oncology analysts.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving IO in the 8MM.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative combination strategies and indications likely to impact the IO market in the future.
- Design your development strategy through a review of potential novel targets or combinations across indications.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by understanding IO combination approaches across indications that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
- Develop strategies by understanding expert perceptions of unmet needs in key indications in oncology, and the potential for IO agents to meet those needs.
