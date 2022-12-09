Immuno-oncology Global Market to Grow by 20.3% Annually Through 2030 on the Back of Increased Healthcare Expenditure, Technological Advances and Novel Product Launches

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Imuno-oncology Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by Region, Segment, Type (Checkpoint Modulators, Cancer Vaccines) and End-User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institute), 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immuno-oncology market size was valued at US$45.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.30% during 2022-2030. The immuno-oncology market report provides an executive-level overview of the immuno-oncology market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global immuno-oncology market, and key product and platform stack in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Scope

Overview of immuno-oncology including classification of therapy and technologies, regulatory and market access details, and product & company profile

Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the class, end-users, and geographic segments.

Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the key class segments.

Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the end-user segment.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the immune-oncology market.

Reasons to Buy

Market Dynamics

Market Trends

Technological Advancement in Immuno-Oncology Treatment

The Emergence of Combination Therapies to Treat Different Types of Cancers

Increasing Strategic Partnerships and M&A

Market Drivers

Approval of Novel Therapies

Increase in Financing and Investments for Immunotherapies

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer

Market Challenges

High Cost of Immuno-Oncology Therapies

Challenges Associated With Identifying Significant Biomarkers for Immunotherapies

Adverse Effects of the Immuno-Oncology Products

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Market Landscape



Chapter 3: Value Chain Analysis

3.1 Immuno-oncology Value Chain

3.1.1 Bispecific antibodies value chain overview

3.1.2 Cancer vaccines value chain overview

3.1.3 Cell therapies value chain overview

3.1.4 Checkpoint modulators value chain overview

3.1.5 Cytokines value chain overview

3.1.6 Oncolytic viruses value chain overview



Chapter 4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Global immuno-oncology market is competitive market characterized by high competition with differentiated products available



Chapter 5: Regulatory Framework

5.2 US regulatory framework

5.2.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts

5.3 EU regulatory framework

5.3.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts

5.4 Japan regulatory framework

5.4.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts

5.5 China regulatory framework

5.5.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts



Chapter 6: Immuno-oncology Market, Pipeline Analysis in 8MM

6.3 Highest grossing pipeline products by class

6.3.1 Bispecific antibody

6.3.2 Vaccine products

6.3.3 Cell therapy products

6.3.4 Checkpoint modulator products

6.3.5 Cytokine products

6.3.6 Oncolytic virus products



Chapter 7: Immuno-Oncology Market, Marketed Products in 8 MM



Chapter 8: Market Size 2022-2030

8.1 Market Share Analysis of Leading Drugs

8.3 COVID-19 impact



Chapter 9: Global Immuno-oncology Market by Class

Checkpoint Modulators

Cancer Vaccines

Cell Therapies

Bispecific Antibodies

Cytokines

Oncolytic Viruses

Chapter 10: Global Immuno-oncology Market by End-User

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centers

Others

Chapter 11: Global Immuno-oncology Market by Geography

North America Immuno-oncology Market

Europe Immuno-oncology Market 2022-2030

Asia-Pacific Immuno-oncology Market 2022-2030

ROW Immuno-oncology market 2022-2030

Chapter 12: Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

Chapter 13: Companies

Chapter 14: Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

LEGEND BIOTECH CORP.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

