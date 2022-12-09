Immuno-oncology Global Market to Grow by 20.3% Annually Through 2030 on the Back of Increased Healthcare Expenditure, Technological Advances and Novel Product Launches

Dec 09, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Imuno-oncology Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by Region, Segment, Type (Checkpoint Modulators, Cancer Vaccines) and End-User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institute), 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The immuno-oncology market size was valued at US$45.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.30% during 2022-2030. The immuno-oncology market report provides an executive-level overview of the immuno-oncology market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.
This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global immuno-oncology market, and key product and platform stack in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
Major factors such as an increase in healthcare expenditure, a rise in the prevalence and incidence of cancer, a surge in technological advancement in cancer treatment, and novel product launches are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Scope
- Overview of immuno-oncology including classification of therapy and technologies, regulatory and market access details, and product & company profile
- Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the class, end-users, and geographic segments.
- Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the key class segments.
- Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the end-user segment.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the immune-oncology market.
Reasons to Buy
- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global immuno-oncology market and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
- Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in immuno-oncology markets.
- The report also highlights key class and end-user segments.
- With different charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in immuno-oncology market.
Market Dynamics
Market Trends
- Technological Advancement in Immuno-Oncology Treatment
- The Emergence of Combination Therapies to Treat Different Types of Cancers
- Increasing Strategic Partnerships and M&A
Market Drivers
- Approval of Novel Therapies
- Increase in Financing and Investments for Immunotherapies
- Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer
Market Challenges
- High Cost of Immuno-Oncology Therapies
- Challenges Associated With Identifying Significant Biomarkers for Immunotherapies
- Adverse Effects of the Immuno-Oncology Products
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Market Landscape
Chapter 3: Value Chain Analysis
3.1 Immuno-oncology Value Chain
3.1.1 Bispecific antibodies value chain overview
3.1.2 Cancer vaccines value chain overview
3.1.3 Cell therapies value chain overview
3.1.4 Checkpoint modulators value chain overview
3.1.5 Cytokines value chain overview
3.1.6 Oncolytic viruses value chain overview
Chapter 4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Global immuno-oncology market is competitive market characterized by high competition with differentiated products available
Chapter 5: Regulatory Framework
5.2 US regulatory framework
5.2.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts
5.3 EU regulatory framework
5.3.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts
5.4 Japan regulatory framework
5.4.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts
5.5 China regulatory framework
5.5.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts
Chapter 6: Immuno-oncology Market, Pipeline Analysis in 8MM
6.3 Highest grossing pipeline products by class
6.3.1 Bispecific antibody
6.3.2 Vaccine products
6.3.3 Cell therapy products
6.3.4 Checkpoint modulator products
6.3.5 Cytokine products
6.3.6 Oncolytic virus products
Chapter 7: Immuno-Oncology Market, Marketed Products in 8 MM
Chapter 8: Market Size 2022-2030
8.1 Market Share Analysis of Leading Drugs
8.3 COVID-19 impact
Chapter 9: Global Immuno-oncology Market by Class
- Checkpoint Modulators
- Cancer Vaccines
- Cell Therapies
- Bispecific Antibodies
- Cytokines
- Oncolytic Viruses
Chapter 10: Global Immuno-oncology Market by End-User
- Hospitals
- Cancer Research Centers
- Others
Chapter 11: Global Immuno-oncology Market by Geography
- North America Immuno-oncology Market
- Europe Immuno-oncology Market 2022-2030
- Asia-Pacific Immuno-oncology Market 2022-2030
- ROW Immuno-oncology market 2022-2030
Chapter 12: Trends, Drivers, and Challenges
Chapter 13: Companies
Chapter 14: Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- LEGEND BIOTECH CORP.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Merck & Co.
- Novartis AG
