Immunoassay Markets, 2025 - Increasing Use of Immunoassays in Oncology

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Market by Product (Kits & Reagents, Analyzers, Software), Platform (Chemiluminescence, Radioimmunoassays) Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, Academic Laboratories), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunoassay market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to reach $19.76 billion by 2025.

The high growth of immunoassays market is attributed to factors such as increasing incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing the use of immunoassay in oncology, rise in drug and alcohol testing, and technological advancements in immunoassay. On the other hand, limitations of immunoassay and development of alternative technologies are expected to hinder the adoption of immunoassay products. Emerging markets and increasing epidemic potentials offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

On the basis of product, immunoassay kits and reagents segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe leading to the recurrent purchase of kits and reagents. Among kits and reagents segment, ELISpot kits and reagents segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising global incidence of chronic diseases, increasing vaccine development to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, and technological advancements in ELISpot assay kits and analyzers.

On the basis of application, infectious diseases segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the immunoassay market in 2019, mainly due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases and growing adoption of immunoassay diagnostics in infectious diseases. However, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer, increasing focus towards tumor market development, technological advancements, and growing awareness about cancer are expected to drive the growth of this market.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America accounted for the largest share of immunoassays market, mainly due to rising incidence of infectious diseases, growing prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, presence of major players for immunoassay in the region, and highly developed healthcare infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Product Segment Analysis

3.4. Platforms Segment Analysis

3.5. Application Analysis

3.6. End-User Analysis

3.7. Regional Analysis

3.8. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Infectious Diseases

4.2.2. Increasing Use of Immunoassays in Oncology

4.2.3. Vital Role of Immunoassays in Drug and Alcohol Testing

4.2.4. Technological Advancements in Immunoassay

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Limitations of Immunoassay

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

4.4.2. Increasing Epidemic Potentials



5. Global Immunoassay Market, by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Immunoassay Kits and Reagents

5.2.1. Rapid Test Kits and Reagents

5.2.2. Elisa Kits and Reagents

5.2.3. Western Blot Kits and Reagents

5.2.4. Elispot Kits and Reagents

5.2.5. Other Immunoassay Kits and Reagents

5.3. Immunoassay Analyzers

5.4. Immunoassay Software and Services



6. Global Immunoassay Market, by Platforms

6.1. Overview

6.2. Chemiluminescence Immunoassays

6.3. Fluorescence Immunoassays

6.4. Colorimetric Immunoassays

6.5. Radioimmunoassays

6.6. Other Immunoassay Platforms



7. Global Immunoassay Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Infectious Diseases

7.3. Cardiology

7.4. Endocrinology

7.5. Oncology

7.6. Bone and Mineral Diseases

7.7. Autoimmune Disease

7.8. Allergy

7.9. Other Applications



8. Global Immunoassay Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hospitals and Clinics

8.3. Clinical Laboratories

8.4. Blood Banks

8.5. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.6. Academic & Research Institutions

8.7. Other End Users



9. Immunoassay Market, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. Italy

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Spain

9.3.5. U.K.

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1. New Product Launches

10.3.2. Approvals

10.3.3. Acquisitions

10.3.4. Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.3.5. Expansions



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

11.1. Abbott Laboratories

11.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.3. Siemens AG

11.4. Danaher Corporation

11.5. DiaSoin S.p.A

11.6. Sysmex Corporation

11.7. bioMrieux SA

11.8. Qiagen N.V.

11.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.10. Agilent Technologies



