Immunocytokines Markets, 2030

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunocytokines Market by Indication, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Immunocytokines Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current and future potential of immunocytokines being developed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and various types of cancer. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely opportunity for the players engaged in this domain, over the next decade.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities. Based on various parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption of immunocytokines, and the likely selling price of such therapeutic products, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030.

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

It is also worth highlighting that this upcoming class of molecules has been demonstrated to work in synergy with certain other established therapeutics, including small molecule drugs (doxorubicin and cytarabine), intact antibodies (atezolizumab, durvalumab, ipilimumab, and nivolumab), radiation therapy, and other immunocytokines.

Driven by encouraging clinical trial results, this niche, but emerging domain, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade, with pioneers in the field likely to benefit from the first-to-market advantage.

Scope of the Report

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the current market landscape of immunocytokines, providing information on phase of development (phase III, phase II/III, phase II, phase I/II, phase I, and discovery/preclinical stage) of lead candidates, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), type of cytokine used (IL, IFN, TGF-, TNF, and others), type of antibody used (anti-CD20, anti-CEA, anti-CTLA-4, anti-DNA, anti-EDA, anti-EDB, anti-FAP, anti-GC2, anti-Her2, anti-KS, anti-PD-L1, anti-PD-1, anti-TA-MUC1, and anti-Tenascin-C), target disease indications (blood cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, gynecological cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, renal cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, undisclosed solid tumors, and others), and route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, and others). In addition, the report presents the details of the companies developing these immunocytokines, including information on year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

Tabulated profiles of prominent immunocytokine developers. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of recent developments in the field of immunocytokines. It includes partnerships inked by various stakeholders in this domain, during the period between January 2016 and October 2020 , covering clinical trial agreements, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, research agreements, research and development agreements, and others. In addition, the report features an analysis of the investments made, including debt funding, equity, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development, in companies that are focused on developing immunocytokines.

and , covering clinical trial agreements, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, research agreements, research and development agreements, and others. In addition, the report features an analysis of the investments made, including debt funding, equity, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development, in companies that are focused on developing immunocytokines. An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various immunocytokines, based on various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, target disease indication, and key geographical regions.

A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain, and detailed 22 matrices to assess the relative experience of key individuals who were shortlisted based on their contribution (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field. It also includes a schematic world map representation (highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists/researchers) and an analysis evaluating the (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs, based on number of publications, number of citations, participation in clinical trials, number of affiliations, and strength of professional network (based on information available on LinkedIn).

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of immunocytokines?

Which cancer indications can be treated with immunocytokines?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What are the investment trends in this industry?

Which are the most active clinical trial centers?

Who are the key opinion leaders that can help you drive your development efforts?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Cytokines

3.2.1. Engineered Cytokines and Immunocytokines

3.3. Challenges Associated with the Development of Immunocytokines

3.4. Future Perspectives

4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Immunocytokines: Development Pipeline

4.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Cytokine Used

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Antibody Used

4.2.5. Analysis by Target Disease Indication(s)

4.2.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.7. Analysis by Phase of Development, Type of Therapy, and Type of Cytokine Used

4.3. Immunocytokines: List of Therapy Developers

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

4.3.3. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Therapies

4.3.4. Regional Analysis of Therapy Developers

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Genopharm

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Immunocytokines Portfolio

5.2.2.1. GNP101

5.2.2.2. GNP201

5.2.2.3. GNP301

5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. ImmunGene

5.3.1. Company Overview

5.3.2. Immunocytokines Portfolio

5.3.2.1. IGN001

5.3.2.2. IGN003

5.3.2.3. IGN004

5.3.2.4. IGN005

5.3.2.5. IGN006

5.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.4. Kanaph Therapeutics

5.4.1. Company Overview

5.4.2. Immunocytokines Portfolio

5.4.2.1. KNP-101

5.4.2.2. KNP-102

5.4.2.3. Cytokine X-Anti-Target A

5.4.2.4. Cytokine X-Anti-Target B

5.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.5. Merck KGaA

5.5.1. Company Overview

5.5.2. Immunocytokines Portfolio

5.5.2.1. EMD 521873

5.5.2.2. M7824

5.5.2.3. M9241

5.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.6. Philogen

5.6.1. Company Overview

5.6.2. Immunocytokines Portfolio

5.6.2.1. Daromun

5.6.2.2. F8IL10

5.6.2.3. F16IL2

5.6.2.4. IL12-L19L19

5.6.2.5. L19IL2

5.6.2.6. L19TNF

5.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Recent Developments: Partnerships and Collaborations

6.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

6.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

6.3.3. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner

6.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

6.3.5. Regional Analysis

6.3.5.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

6.4. Recent Developments: Types of Funding

6.5. Funding and Investment Analysis

6.5.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances (Cumulative), 2016-2020

6.5.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

6.5.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

6.5.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Invested

6.5.5. Investment Summary by Region

7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Immunocytokines: Clinical Trial Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.3.2. Analysis by Trial Phase

7.3.3. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status

7.3.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Number of Patients Enrolled

7.3.5. Analysis by Study Design

7.3.6. Analysis by Sponsor / Collaborator

7.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7.3.8. Emerging Focus Areas

7.3.9. Analysis by Trial Phase and Target Disease Indication

7.3.10. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

7.3.11. Geographical Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled

8. KEY OPINION LEADERS (KOL) ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Methodology

8.3. Principal Investigators Involved in Clinical Trials

8.3.1. Analysis by Type of Organization (KOL Affiliation)

8.3.2. Geographical Distribution of KOLs

8.4. Prominent KOLs

8.5. KOL Benchmarking: Assessment versus Third Party (ResearchGate Score)

8.6. Most Active KOLs

8.6.1. KOL Profile: A (Maastricht University)

8.6.2. KOL Profile: B (Centre Leon Berard)

8.6.3. KOL Profile: C (Eberhard Karls University)

8.6.4. KOL Profile: D (Istituto Clinico Humanitas)

8.6.5. KOL Profile: E (Washington University in St. Louis)

9. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

9.3. Global Immunocytokines Market, 2021-2030

9.4. Global Immunocytokines Market, 2021 and 2030: Distribution by Target Disease Indication

9.4.1. Immunocytokines Market for Cervical Cancer, 2021-2030

9.4.2. Immunocytokines Market for Cholangiocarcinoma, 2021-2030

9.4.3. Immunocytokines Market for Esophageal Cancer, 2021-2030

9.4.4. Immunocytokines Market for Gallbladder Cancer, 2021-2030

9.4.5. Immunocytokines Market for Head and Neck Cancer, 2021-2030

9.4.6. Immunocytokines Market for Melanoma, 2021-2030

9.4.7. Immunocytokines Market for Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, 2021-2030

9.4.8. Immunocytokines Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis, 2021-2030

9.4.9. Immunocytokines Market for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, 2021-2030

9.5. Global Immunocytokines Market, 2021 and 2030: Distribution by Route of Administration

9.5.1. Immunocytokines Market for Products Requiring Intravenous Administration, 2021-2030

9.5.2. Immunocytokines Market for Products Requiring Intratumoral Administration, 2021-2030

9.5.3. Immunocytokines Market for Products Requiring Subcutaneous Administration, 2021-2030

9.6. Global Immunocytokines Market, 2021 and 2030: Distribution by Geography

9.7. Immunocytokines Market, 2021-2030: Product-wise Sales Forecasts

9.7.1. Daromun

9.7.1.1. Target Patient Population

9.7.1.2. Sales Forecast

9.7.2. F8IL10

9.7.3. hu14.18-IL2

9.7.4. L19IL2

9.7.5. L19TNF

9.7.6. M7824

9.7.7. RO6874281

10. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Provenance Biopharmaceuticals

10.2.1. Company Snapshot

10.2.2. Interview Transcript: Stephen Gillies, President and Chief Executive Officer

10.3. Glycotope

10.3.1. Company Snapshot

10.3.2. Interview Transcript: Patrik Kehler, Senior Director Scientific and Business Development

11. CONCLUDING REMARKS

12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

