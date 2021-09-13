Immunoglobulins Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 21.58 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The immunoglobulins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Immunoglobulins market holds major share in the targeted protein therapeutics market.

Developments in plasma fractionation process and recent regulatory approvals are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

In product type, IVIG holds major market share of around 82.20%, however SCIG is expected to grow with fastest CAGR of 11.11%.

PID holds major share and is expected to dominate the market during with forecast period with an incremental growth of USD 1.85 billion .

. Due to the shifting preferences from hospital to home administration in end user segment homecare is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment with an incremental growth of USD 2.13 billion and a CAGR of 10.05%.

and a CAGR of 10.05%. North America region is dominating the global immunoglobulins market and is likely to witness highest incremental growth of USD 3.03 billion and APAC is expected to witness highest absolute growth of over 79.35% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products type, application, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 8 other vendors

Immunoglobulins Market – Segmentation

Intravenous immunoglobulins or IVIG is the most used form of immunoglobulin for the management of autoimmune diseases and immunodeficiency. The global intravenous immunoglobulins market is expected to reach USD 17.05 billion by 2026.

by 2026. With the growing developments in the global immunoglobulins market, the intramuscular immunoglobulins segment is expected to witness several new entrants, thereby boosting the market growth.

Western regions such as North America , Latin America , and Western Europe witnessed the highest prevalence of primary immunodeficiency. The global primary immunodeficiency immunoglobulins market growing at a CAGR of 7.26% during the period.

, , and witnessed the highest prevalence of primary immunodeficiency. The global primary immunodeficiency immunoglobulins market growing at a CAGR of 7.26% during the period. In 2020, the global hospitals and clinics immunoglobulins market was valued at USD 10.85 . The hospitals and clinics segment includes the revenue generated from immunoglobulin formulations in hospital, clinic, and inpatient settings. The global hospitals and clinics immunoglobulins market was valued at USD 10.85 billion .

Immunoglobulins Market Segmentation by Products Type

Intravenous Immunoglobulin

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin

Intramuscular Immunoglobulin

Immunoglobulins Market Segmentation by Application

Primary Immunodeficiency

Chronic Immune Deficiency Polyradiculoneuropathy

Secondary Immunodeficiency

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Myasthenia Gravis

Others

Immunoglobulins Market Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Immunoglobulins Market – Dynamics

The immunoglobulins market is growing at a rapid rate due to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases cases and the development in diagnosing technologies. Partnerships with official plasma collection agencies have propelled the growth of many vendors. Many new vendors entering to the market have benefitted from such partnerships. Increasing development of new launches and approvals for immunoglobulins beyond PIDs are expected to fuel the growth of the immunoglobulins market during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for immunoglobulin products across the globe, the plasma fractionation industry is looking for such methods that will offer improved productivity and IgG recovery while keeping wastage at a minimum.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Developments in Plasma Fractionation Process

Rising Adoption of Immunoglobulins in Homecare

High Usage of IVIG During Transplant

Self-Sufficiency Programs for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products

Immunoglobulins Market – Geography

North America has been leading the plasma-derived medicinal products market that includes products such as immunoglobulins and albumins. The US and Canada both have the highest volume of consumption of IVIG products. Immunoglobulins market in North America is a mature market. The US provides almost 71% of the global source plasma, which is much higher than any country across the globe. In 2020, US was a leading country in the global immunoglobulins market, with a 41.50% market share across the region. The immunoglobulins market in the US will grow at a CAGR of 6.84% in the upcoming years.

Immunoglobulins Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Major Vendors

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A.

Kendrion Biopharma

Octapharma AG

Other Prominent Vendors

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Biotest AG

LFB S.A

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals LTD

Zydus Cadila

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited

Reliance Life Sciences

