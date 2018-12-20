IMMUNOMEDICS LOSSES ALERT: BERNSTEIN LIEBHARD LLP ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. - IMMU

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Immunomedics, Inc. ("Immunomedics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMMU) resulting from allegations that Immunomedics and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article titled "FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach." According to this article, "[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations - including its handling of a data integrity breach - observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14." The article states that this breach included "manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results."

On this news, Immunomedics's stock fell $0.87 per share or approximately 4.6% to close at $17.86 per share on December 17, 2018, damaging investors.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

